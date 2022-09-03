ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw City, MI

Michilimackinac State Park hosts Labor Day events

By Staff reports
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
MACKINAW CITY — The annual Mackinac Bridge walk isn’t the only activity happening Labor Day weekend in Mackinaw City.

Michilimackinac State Park will serve as host to two free events over the weekend: a Movie by the Bridge, featuring the Disney/Pixar classic "Coco," and Fire at Night!, an explosive showing of Colonial Michilimackinac’s artillery.

"Coco" will be shown by the Bridgeview Gazebo in the middle of Michilimackinac State Park at dusk (around 8:45-9 p.m.) on Saturday, Sept. 3, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and their favorite snack.

On Sunday, Sept. 4 beginning at 7:30 p.m., guests will be welcomed to Colonial Michilimackinac for Fire at Night!, where Michilimackinac’s weapons will be fired after the sun goes down for the evening. Guests can enter through the secondary entrance on Louvigny & Straits Avenue, across from the Fort Fudge Shop (about a block west from the Visitor’s Center parking lot). Admission is by donation to this event.

Both events are possible thanks, in part, to Mackinac Associates, friends preserving and sharing Mackinac’s heritage. More information is available at mackinacparks.com.

