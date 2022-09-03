ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife officials investigating Surf City alligator shooting

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago

For residents living next to the canals of Surf City, the sight of alligators floating in the water can be intriguing, but also scary.

It's probably why one was killed after becoming too friendly with people, according to experts. Officials from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) are investigating the August incident of a 5 1/2-foot female reptile shot in the head. It was probably about 10 to 12 years old.

Barbara Smith, NCWRC master officer, said the carcass was found shot to death in the marsh, near the end of the Sixth Street canal. Interviews were conducted with nearby residents to find out what happened.

"I think somebody shot it just because it was there," she said. "We have been dealing with calls from that area. But that's their natural habitat. They're going to be in those canals."

Previous coverage: Yes, alligators in Pender County and Topsail Island are watching you

More: How the U.S. 17 bypass project will soon impact several Hampstead roads

Smith said a lot of people who come to places like the canals for vacations or the weekends don't like alligators for whatever reason.

"From what I gathered, it's about half and half. Half the people there like them and half the people there hate them," she said.

Alligators are considered a threatened species according to state laws and harming, harassing or killing is strictly prohibited, unless it's in self-defense. Only authorized professionals can remove them.

For Smith, it's her first time investigating an alligator killing in the Surf City area. Normally, there are one or two cases in the state of alligators getting poached.

"Unfortunately, it does happen," she said.

Too much food?

Wildlife officials stressed that people shouldn't feed alligators since it will become a major problem. When they are fed by people, they start to associate humans with getting an easy meal. Smith said a lot of people visiting the area may feeding them unintentionally by cleaning fish and throwing scraps into the water.

NCWRC biologist added that ducks, geese, turtles and fish should not be fed in water areas where alligators are present.

These are some of the tips Chris Kent, NCWRC District 2 Wildlife Biologist, stress to to people in the area.

"People had been feeding the alligators in these canals this whole summer," Kent said.

Like on Facebook: Check out what's happening at Pender Today

Since May, Kent said he received reports of a couple alligators swimming up to people's docks and people throwing fish carcasses or other types of food to them. This is against the law, in addition to them being a federally protected species.

More: A year after reopening Pender County courthouse, more problems, expenses arise

"We want these animals to stay wild and we want them to stay shy," he said about gators becoming too comfortable with people. "We don't want them to approach people and have behavior like that."

Part of his job is working with alligators, especially from April to October. In 50 years, Kent said there have only been a few incidents of people injured by alligators in North Carolina.

"The handful of people that I know of that have ever been bitten by an alligator in our state were all essentially responsible for their injury, because they were bitten while they were trying to catch or feed an alligator," he said. "Both of those activities are illegal. We are the northern most part of the home range for the American alligator. They've been in our areas for millions of years."

More: Alligator on a leash surprises park-goers in Philly. It was Wally the emotional support gator.

He added North Carolina has a lot less than states such as Florida, Louisiana or Mississippi.

"When I have to go and catch them, these animals, even if they are twice the size of me, usually I'm having to chase them down to catch them," he said while advising people not to create problems with food. "They're trying to get away from people."

He believes doing so can avoid troubles.

"They would have not been swimming up the canal and going up to people's docks, and hanging out right beside people on boats," Kent said. "That's just not behavior typical of an alligator that has not been fed by people. This is truly a people caused problem."

Kent is continuing to provide education about the do's and and don't when they see alligators.

"Apparently, somebody felt like taking into their own hands and eliminating the problem, and I really hope we catch those people," Kent said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the violations number at 1-800-662-7137, ext.1. Callers can remain anonymous.

"They don't have to give their name and it really helps us out a lot and their could be a significant award for somebody willing to come forward with information leading to a conviction," Kent said.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wildlife officials investigating Surf City alligator shooting

Comments / 2

Aaron Compton
4d ago

ok how are we the northern most Habitat when there is Confirmation of them in Tennessee that I have seen reports of NC wildlife commission get your facts and crap together

Reply
2
 

