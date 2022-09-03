ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Pickleball enthusiast answers your questions about latest sports craze

By Derek Kreider, Record-Courier
Ralph Richard is the owner of Pickleball Trading Post in Chagrin Falls and a pickleball enthusiast. He spoke with the Record-Courier ahead of an Aug. 31 demonstration of the sport at Streetsboro's newly opened pickleball courts at City Park on 8970 Kirby Lane.Richard has been playing the sport for six years after discovering it at the YMCA.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that was designed and actually started in 1965 out west, and it's played on a court about half the size of a tennis court. It's approximately 42 feet long and 20 feet wide.

It's played with a paddle and a ball like a wiffle ball. What they say is it's a combination of tennis and ping-pong/ table tennis. A lot of the paddle strikes are similar to both of those sports.

It's really taken over. I think we have between five and six million registered players in the United States.

How many people play pickleball at a time?

They do play singles, but the majority of people play doubles. We're seeing a lot of mixed doubles. In other words, husband and wife, men and women mixing to play. You have an opportunity to develop other friendships.

I'll go to Mentor to play and sometimes I'm playing with a guy, sometimes I'm playing with a lady. It just depends upon how it rotates in.

Why is pickleball growing in popularity so rapidly?

We do have a growth in the — I'm going to call it the senior community. We have more and more people aging into the senior community. It's become so popular that we now have professionals, and these guys and gals anticipate that they'll be earning definitely six figures. So we're seeing a growth in the younger areas. They're anticipating it as a demonstration sport not in the next Olympics, but in the following Olympics because it's become an international sport.

We're seeing a lot of people that have transitioned from, maybe they played tennis in high school or college, and they maybe don't have quite the wheels they used to have to play tennis, but they do play the pickleball game.

It's a simple sport. If you have any athletic skill at all — in other words, if you can smack somebody with a yardstick or something, you can probably start learning to hit the ball.

