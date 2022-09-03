ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

Back from the brink: Pahokee scores 30 unanswered points to stun Benjamin

By Rick Robb
 4 days ago
PAHOKEE — Pahokee High School's football season was on the brink.

The highly touted Blue Devils, who suffered a 28-point season-opening loss to Cardinal Newman, were headed toward another blowout defeat early in the second quarter Friday night. Benjamin, after scoring three rapid-fire touchdowns on back-to-back pick-sixes and a 40-yard pass, held a 24-6 lead after only 15 minutes of play.

At that point, the preseason hype surrounding Pahokee appeared to be unfounded.

And then it all turned around. The Blue Devils decided to "run it down their throats," in the words of coach Emmanuel Hendrix, and reeled off 30 unanswered points. Benjamin, fighting to the end, scored a late touchdown but failed on an onside kick and Pahokee hung on for a 36-31 victory at Anquan Boldin Stadium.

"We've been trying to find ourselves," Hendrix said. "We have a very talented team, and a lot of times those are the hardest teams to coach. I watched my team come together tonight."

Here are three takeaways from the non-district game:

1. Feed it to No. 1

Senior running back Jashon Benjamin had only about a half-dozen touches in the Blue Devils' season-opening loss. Hendrix knew that had to change.

"It was about getting him the football," Hendrix said of the game plan against the Buccaneers. "He's the leader of our offense. He's always been the guy — that's why he wears No. 1."

On Pahokee's first possession after falling behind 24-6, Benjamin carried four straight times, for 4, 25, 11 and 7 yards. Two plays later, he ran 27 yards for a touchdown.

Midway through the third quarter, he broke free for a 67-yard touchdown that allowed Pahokee to close the gap to 24-22 with the two-point conversion. Benjamin finished with 217 yards on 20 carries, and he might have gone over 300 if not for two long touchdown runs nullified by penalties.

"We knew they couldn't stop the run," Benjamin said. "My line was opening holes the whole game. The boys went crazy tonight."

Hendrix also had high praise for the offensive linemen, who paved the way for 302 rushing yards.

"They're not big, but they were body slamming 300-pound kids on the ground all night," he said. "It looked like old-school Pahokee football."

2. Defense comes through

Even with the offensive success, the Blue Devils needed to slow down the Bucs to have a chance at winning, and two big defensive plays swung the momentum in the third quarter.

On the Bucs' first possession, they were moving toward the red zone when DeeJay Holmes sacked quarterback Joseph Allen on fourth down. Jashon Benjamin scored on his 67-yard run on the next play.

Later in the quarter, James Jackson returned an interception 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. It was one of five picks for the Blue Devils.

Although the Bucs scored four touchdowns, two came on interception returns and one came after a kickoff return to the Blue Devils' 7-yard line. The only real breakdown by Pahokee's defense came on the 40-yard TD pass from Allen to Wake Forest commit Micah Mays.

3. Another tough loss

Benjamin coach Eric Kresser watched his team drop a close game for the second straight week, after a 24-21 loss to Fort Pierce-John Carroll in Week 1.

"We'll keep watching film and fixing mistakes," he said. "Our young guys have to grow up fast."

The Bucs suffered a big loss on the opening drive when junior running back Chauncey Bowens went down with an ankle injury. Although freshman Phoenix Donghia filled in admirably with 47 yards on 12 carries, the Bucs were unable to sustain a consistent ground attack.

"You don't ever want to see him come off the field," Kresser said of Bowens. "That hurt a lot. Chauncey is one of the best running backs in the country."

Benjamin's defense had great success against quarterback Austin Simmons, who completed only three of 15 passes for 23 yards and threw four interceptions. Freshman linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali returned one 40 yards for a touchdown and senior cornerback Darrell Sweeting took one 85 yards to the house.

But when the Blue Devils went to the running game, the Bucs couldn't handle it.

"We saw No. 1 (Jashon Benjamin) on tape," Kresser said. "He's a heck of a player. We knew he could run."

The Bucs will need to bounce back quickly. Next week, they host Cardinal Newman (2-0) in what amounts to a Class 1M-District 5 championship game. The only other team in the district, SLAM Academy, is a first-year program that has been routed twice.

