Vandrevius Jacobs, Tyler Aronson shine in Vero Beach shutout of Palm Beach Gardens

VERO BEACH — Senior wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs and junior quarterback Tyler Aronson connected for two touchdowns and the Vero defense allowed just over 100 yards of total offense in a 34-0 shutout win over Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday.

With both teams entering after big offensive performances in Week 1, it was Vero (2-0) who grabbed ahold of the game in a three-minute span midway through the first half.

Jacobs took a slant pass from Aronson and spun out of a tackle toward his own sideline and scored from 24 yards out to give Vero a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession to open the second quarter, Aronson sold a run on a fake handoff and with the defense sucked in, Jacobs ran free downfield and caught a 51-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

In the third quarter, Vero established the run game and senior Quincy Rodgers ran in an 8-yard touchdown, and in the fourth quarter, Jaquone Jean scored from two yards out.

In fitting closure to the scoring, junior safety Elijah Anderson delivered a crushing hit on a Gator ball carrier, forced a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and finished off a dominant defensive performance.

"Shutouts are always great, as a coach just watching them from the sidelines, it looked like they had a lot of fun," Vero coach Lenny Jankowski said. "Everybody was flying around and swarming to the ball from the entire field and it was great to see. That’s a good team over there as well that is going to win a lot of games."

The only negative on the night for Vero Beach and Jankowski was the amount of penalties committed that also were an issue in Week 1 and the preseason.

Vero committed 16 penalties for 130 yards. On the other side, Palm Beach Gardens had 15 penalties that made the game at times a slog.

A flag wiped away another touchdown connection between Jacobs and Aronson in the first half and going forward, Jankowski knows his kids will need to stop making it tougher on themselves.

"It seemed like we were always behind the chains tonight," Jankowski said. "Had a long touchdown wiped away from a penalty and those feel like 50-yard losses. We can’t have that and make the game harder than it already is on ourselves and penalties we have to clean up obviously."

Brand Campbell threw for 101 yards and Keyon Stephens made seven catches for 48 yards to lead Palm Beach Gardens on offense, and Desean Butler had an interception for the Gator defense.