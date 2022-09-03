Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WITN
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back in Greenville on Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is returning to the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 10, the final expo of the year in our area. The expo is an educational and sales event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts with over 100 tables of exotic reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more. […]
WITN
New contract fuels Pamlico County bridge renovation
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A new contract is allowing a bridge in Pamlico County to be replaced. The bridge which was built in 1960 goes over Trent Creek. Transportation officials say the bridge is approaching the end of its service life and needs maintenance. Officials say the project will not...
WITN
Tanker truck crashes through Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this summer, a truck has crashed through the side of a bridge outside of New Bern, falling to the ground below. It happened this afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The cement tanker truck went...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Odham Won’t Acknowledge Business and “Close Familiar” Relationship
Mayor Jeffrey Odham will not acknowledge that his business and familiar relationship with land developer, Patrick McCullough, has led to and could result in future potential conflicts of interest when it comes to the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) voting on agenda items. Records indicate McCullough is the manager...
WITN
Greenville Museum of Art hits the runway once again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fashion week is making its way from the big cities right to our own backyards. That’s all thanks to an upcoming fundraiser at the Greenville Museum of Art!. On Thursday, the museum is opening up the runway for the first time since the start of...
Police chief resigns following North Carolina confederate monument removal controversy
Enfield's Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned.
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
WITN
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
WITN
Pet of the Week: Weasley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 6 is Weasley. The sweet boy is a hound mix who is only three months old. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a playful puppy who is sure to be obsessed with his owner. In addition...
Greenville YouTube star MrBeast opens restaurant in New Jersey
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He may be one of the biggest names out of Greenville, but that’s not where YouTube star MrBeast decided to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube moniker MrBeast, started his channel in 2012. Today, his channel has more than 100 million followers. He has managed […]
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
Early-morning Kinston house fire under investigation
KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in Kinston. All of the Kinston Fire Department units along with some volunteer units responded to a house fire Wednesday around 5:26 a.m. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that when crews arrived at 903 McLewean St., the fire was still actively going. There were three adults, […]
Enfield mayor requests state of emergency citing threats over Confederate monument
The Mayor of Enfield spoke on why he wants Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his town.
WITN
ECU football regroups after tough loss to N.C. State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University football is in re-group mode this week after falling to N.C. State 21-20 over the weekend. The Pirates missed a last second field goal to win the game. They were supportive of kicker Owen Daffer. They know they will need him to go where they want to go.
WITN
Kinston fire crews respond to early morning house fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire. Captain Barss with the Kinston fire department said the original call came in around 5:30 a.m. Crews went out to the call at 903 Mclewean Street which is a few streets over from the Down East...
Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend
Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
