ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Vincent Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Welcome Fall’s Arrival at Township Community Day

LOWER POTTSGROVE – Lower Pottsgrove’s annual Community Day returns this week with a new location, plenty of participants with activities to try and things to see, and a location with plenty of easily accessible parking, according to township co-sponsors, its police department and the Parks and Recreation Committee.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Keohane Takes Oath as New Township Commissioner

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – William J. “Bill” Keohane, whose family has lived in Lower Pottsgrove for more than 20 years and who previously served on the township Parks and Recreation Board and Planning Commission, was installed Tuesday night (Sept. 6, 2022) as the newest member of the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners (above). He succeeds long-time member and former board President Bruce Foltz, who moved out of the township.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients

DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
West Vincent Township, PA
sanatogapost.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Expands Trade-In Partnership

NORTH COVENTRY PA – Dick’s Sporting Goods, which operates stores at Coventry Mall in North Coventry and Providence Town Center in Upper Providence, reports it has expanded a partnership with online company SidelineSwap that allows athletes to resell used sports gear and instantly receive a Dick’s “e-gift card” for its value. Fifty trade-in events, the closest of which will be held Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) in Wilmington DE, are scheduled through year’s end.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy