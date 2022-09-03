Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month
‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
triwnews.com
Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate
CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Art exhibit at Johnson C. Smith University aims to unite west Charlotte
Growing up in west Charlotte wasn’t easy for Bunny Gregory as a victim of verbal, mental and sexual abuse. Art saved her life. “It was an escape like I could literally close my room, my door, and paint and draw, and build stuff,” said Gregory. “I’m going to say, it probably kept me from killing somebody or even myself.”
fox46.com
I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Housing authority leaders get earful from concerned residents following shootings
CHARLOTTE — For more than an hour, leadership from Charlotte’s housing authority got an earful on safety concerns from neighbors at a University City housing complex on Wednesday night. The problem: bullet holes from shots being fired at Inlivian complexes across the city, some within hours of each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
WBTV
Rock Hill mobile home park went without water for two weeks, still no reason why
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Rock Hill community are experiencing a water crisis. Several people called WBTV saying Quail Meadows Mobile Park hasn’t had water since the last week of August. WBTV saw crews trying to figure out where the leak could possibly be. One of...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte
Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1037fm.com
Price’s Chicken Coop Land in Charlotte Sold For 4 Million
I sure do miss it. Price’s Chicken Coop has been closed for a few months now and was that ever a hit for those of us who work within walking distance of the iconic walk up chicken restaurant. Not sure what they did to make that chicken so delicious and they did it for over sixty years.
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
Charlotte Stories
New Lake Norman Power Plant Now The Most Powerful In The World
The Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station is located near Denver, NC, about 25 miles north of Charlotte and can generate enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes. Siemens Energy’s SGT6-9000HL is designed to run longer between maintenance cycles and will be the most efficient of its type in Duke Energy’s fleet (about 34% more efficient than the existing combustion turbines at the Lincoln site).
New medical facility opening in Fort Mill for families during an emergency
FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill will soon have easier access to medical care. Currently, people have to go to Rock Hill in case of an emergency, but starting Wednesday, patients will be able to go to a new Piedmont Medical Center. The new hospital is located...
WBTV
Multiple animal deaths and violations at pet groomer in Lincolnton; former employee files complaint
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County pet grooming business is under fire due to dead animals and thousands of dollars in state violations. Over the past month and a half, two animals have died while in care at The Grooming Lady in Lincolnton. Those incidents didn’t sit well with...
WBTV
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
WBTV
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 989 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0