Annapolis, MD

Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Maryland Casinos Generate $169.4M in Gaming Revenue During August

BALTIMORE - Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $169,351,953 in gaming revenue during August 2022. The total represented an increase of $892,605 (0.5%) compared to August 2021, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Wednesday. Casino gaming contributions to the state in August 2022 totaled $70,878,379, a decrease of $406,101 (-0.6%)...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
247Sports

Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games

Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

