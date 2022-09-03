Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO