Saint Mary's, AK

Bay Net

Maryland Municipal League Names Calvert Woman As New CEO

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML) Board of Directors has selected Theresa Kuhns as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 24, 2022. Kuhns was selected from a national search which yielded a pool of more than 110 applicants. The MML Board-appointed Search Committee...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD

