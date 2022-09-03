Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Maryland Municipal League Names Calvert Woman As New CEO
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML) Board of Directors has selected Theresa Kuhns as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 24, 2022. Kuhns was selected from a national search which yielded a pool of more than 110 applicants. The MML Board-appointed Search Committee...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Bay Net
MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
Bay Net
Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served In August 2022
08/01/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 29 of Piney Point- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Theft, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Luffey# 352. 08/03/22- Aaron Dondre Medley, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257. 08/03/22- Brittany Ann Vega, age 29 of Ridge- Animal Cruelty/Fail to...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
Bay Net
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Sheriff Reminds Community Off-Road Vehicles Prohibited On Roadways, Private Property
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Summer is coming to an end, but there is still plenty of warm weather left and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating unregistered motorcycles, dirt bikes, golf carts, off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on roadways and on private property.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
Comments / 0