Marlboro Township, NJ

Marlboro trustees OK purchase of two police vehicles

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Department reports

Fiscal Officer Tracy Ferrett reported:

∙ Jim Zuccaro from Summit Insurance Agency will attend Sept. 19 meeting. His company handles the OTARMA Property and Liability Insurance paperwork for the annual renewals.

∙ Received a public notice regarding the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District 2023 Solid Waste Management Plan Update and establishing a 30-day written comment period and public hearing. Public hearing will be 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at the district office, and written comments will be accepted through Aug. 31.

∙ Received the invoice for the 2022-2023 OTARMA anniversary contribution for the property/liability insurance premium in the amount of $19,826.

Fire Chief Matt Anstine from the Marlboro Township Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. reported:

∙ In July 2022, department logged 44 responses. These included 16 fires and 28 EMS calls, with three crashes, 19 transports to area hospitals, and eight patient refusals.

∙ Marlboro Fire Department has partnered with the State Fire Marshal to offer free smoke detectors to residents (limit 1 per household). Contact the station at 330-935-0280 for more details.

∙ Department will host Crash Course Village Extrication training Sept. 12-15. Any complaints about the cars should be forwarded to him.

∙ Department will start being billed for the 800-radios in January 2023, at $1,800 for 15 radios. Three are police radios obtained from the fire department under the State Fire Marshal grant, so the township will need to reimburse the Fire Department for their radios at a cost of $120 per radio, per year ($10/month per radio).

∙ Anstine honored Police Chief Ron Devies, who saved a man’s life the night before, using an EpiPen to treat multiple bee stings.

Police Chief Devies was not present, but Trustee John Battershell handled the report. During the presentation, trustees approved a motion to spend $110,263.44 to purchase two white 2022 V6 Dodge Durango Pursuits plus the equipment to upfit both vehicles (excluding radar), to be paid from the ARPA Fund. Battershell added that two cruisers will be retired and probably sold with the equipment intact through the OTA Ohio Township News magazine. Fiscal Officer recommended a supplemental appropriation since only one police vehicle purchase was budgeted/appropriated for in 2022. Trustees approved that motion.

Road Foreman Rick Bergert reported:

∙ Department used a sewer jet on three pipes and got through all of them. Two were completely plugged.

∙ Received an email from the Stark County Engineer’s Office that the salt quota was met so no more needs purchased for this year. The cost is going up 66 cents per ton next year through the contract.

∙ Spoke to Brandon Stroup of Stroup Land Improvement regarding drainage project on Lynnett Street. It is tentatively scheduled for the end of August.

∙ Department was to begin the chip-and-seal program in late August. Requested that information about the road closures during paving be put on Facebook again.

∙ Trustee Ken Eddleman requested about 10 bags of redout softener salt for the township hall. He also asked about the bill from Republic Services for Spring Cleanup. Bergert and Ferrett said a credit is still due for tire disposal.

∙ Eddleman stated that Marlington Local School District is supposed to be getting its own road salt now through a service so the township shouldn’t receive any requests. Bergert said his department didn’t have to take any last year, either.

Zoning Department had no report.

Trustees reports

∙ Eddleman had nothing to report.

∙ Trustee Wayne Schillig reported receiving a letter from Stark County Regional Planning Commission regarding the Community Development Block Grant program. Trustees determined no CDBG grants were being considered at this time so it was not deemed necessary to send a representative to a workshop in late August.

∙ Trustee John Battershell had nothing to report.

Other business

∙ Trustees paid bills for $44,840.16. Schillig abstained from approving an Aug. 8 bill for Hartville Hardware due to his employment there.

∙ Trustees approved a motion to stay with OTARMA for 2022-2023 for township property and liability insurance coverage, with an anniversary contribution amount of $19,826.00.

