Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

One Reportedly Injured Following Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a vehicle crash that has caused injuries and traffic delays. At approximately 9:21 p.m. on September 5, first responders were dispatched to Point Lookout Road in the area of Thompson Orchard Lane for a reported crash involving a car and a bicycle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested After Crashing Vehicle On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland. At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash. Police arrived...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Runners Left On Dooms Bowie’s Chances On Tuesday

BOWIE, Md. – Closing the deal was a surprisingly difficult task for the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night, as they dropped their series opener with the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-3. Bowie went 1-for-13 at the plate with runners in scoring position, and they stranded a runner at third base in five different innings.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Drop Rubber Match Of Three-Game Set

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped the third game of the three game set to the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, 3-0. The Blue Crabs bats were quiet throughout, mustering only one hit off of the starting pitcher, Cameron Gann (W, 7-8). Eddie Butler (L, 12-4) went seven innings in the ballgame tonight, allowing three runs on eight hits in the loss. Butler only issued three walks while striking out none.
WALDORF, MD

