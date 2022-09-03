Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
Bay Net
Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Replacing Deteriorated Pipe On MD 765 (Main Street) In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform a one-day project on Monday, September 12, to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on MD 765 (Main Street) near Calvert Towne Road in the Prince Frederick area of Calvert County. From 9...
Bay Net
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
Bay Net
Four Students Charged In Connection With Altercations At High School Football Game
WALDORF, Md. – On September 2 at 8:30 p.m., several fights broke out at a North Point High School football game. The altercations occurred in different locations near the restrooms and in the school parking lot. Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)
Bay Net
MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served In August 2022
08/01/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 29 of Piney Point- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Theft, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Luffey# 352. 08/03/22- Aaron Dondre Medley, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257. 08/03/22- Brittany Ann Vega, age 29 of Ridge- Animal Cruelty/Fail to...
Bay Net
CSM Foundation Golf Classic Returns For 31st Year, Raises More Than $86,000
ISSUE, Md. – One hundred and forty golfers teed off in support of the College of Southern Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 11, raising more than $86,000 for student success and athletic programs. The Golf Classic, which returned to Swan Point Country Club in Issue for the 31st year, has...
Bay Net
Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
Bay Net
Sheriff Reminds Community Off-Road Vehicles Prohibited On Roadways, Private Property
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Summer is coming to an end, but there is still plenty of warm weather left and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating unregistered motorcycles, dirt bikes, golf carts, off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on roadways and on private property.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Bay Net
One Reportedly Injured Following Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a vehicle crash that has caused injuries and traffic delays. At approximately 9:21 p.m. on September 5, first responders were dispatched to Point Lookout Road in the area of Thompson Orchard Lane for a reported crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Bay Net
Woman Arrested After Crashing Vehicle On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland. At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash. Police arrived...
Bay Net
Runners Left On Dooms Bowie’s Chances On Tuesday
BOWIE, Md. – Closing the deal was a surprisingly difficult task for the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday night, as they dropped their series opener with the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-3. Bowie went 1-for-13 at the plate with runners in scoring position, and they stranded a runner at third base in five different innings.
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Drop Rubber Match Of Three-Game Set
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped the third game of the three game set to the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, 3-0. The Blue Crabs bats were quiet throughout, mustering only one hit off of the starting pitcher, Cameron Gann (W, 7-8). Eddie Butler (L, 12-4) went seven innings in the ballgame tonight, allowing three runs on eight hits in the loss. Butler only issued three walks while striking out none.
