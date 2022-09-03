Read full article on original website
After two weeks, the top football players in the Saginaw area are putting their ability on display, leading their teams and becoming the focus of their opponents. But who had the best Week 2 in the Saginaw area? That’s for the readers to choose.
After two weeks of games before school started for some teams, everybody gets involved in Saginaw and Bay County for Week 3 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season. MLive photographers will be headed out to high school football games Friday. They are now just waiting for readers to tell them where to go.
After falling 5-3 Saturday, the Saginaw Spirit dropped their second preseason game Sunday in Erie in just two periods. The Erie Otters claimed a 4-1 win Sunday in a exhibition game that was called after the second period because of poor ice conditions. Saginaw scored its lone goal in the...
Only two weeks have passed, but some teams have already separated themselves from the pack, showing that they need to be taken seriously this season. Heading into the third week of the season, some Saginaw-area teams are already looking toward conference rivalries and potential playoff points.
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
Buried six feet beneath the earth, Jane Doe 08-8093 lay inside a vault with three other bodies in an unmarked grave. No one came to visit or set out flowers above. Grass grew and snow fell for three years on her cheap wooden casket, her skin and organs began to decay until only her skeleton remained.
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Community members from the West Michigan region are preparing to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, this Sunday. The 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute, which has been held annually from sunrise to sunset since 2002, is scheduled...
The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
The majority of Michigan’s 326 unidentified human remains analyzed by MLive are Black men who were found in Wayne County, home to Michigan’s largest city: Detroit, according to an MLive analysis of death records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Bodies or partial human remains have been...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
SAGINAW, MI — Fine arts aficionados here can view about 70 largely watercolor paintings at an exhibition scheduled next month at the Andersen Enrichment Center. Organizers plan to kick off the center’s Fall Fling event with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Marsha...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
After 61 years, a beloved Mount Pleasant eatery, Robaire's Bakery and Doughnut Shop, is closing its doors for the last time. Robaire Desormes and his wife Dina opened the Bakery in 1961 and remained one of Mount Pleasant's oldest businesses for decades. They serving the Mount Pleasant and Central Michigan...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
