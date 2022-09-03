Ohio State is big favorite over Notre Dame, but history offers cautionary tales

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was excited for Saturday’s showdown against Notre Dame even before he became a Buckeye.

“I love these types of games,” he said. “Since I was a recruit, this was a game I looked forward to. ‘Oh, we play Notre Dame in 2022 when I’m a junior.’ Everyone being pumped and the juice and the electricity is going to be amazing.”

Ohio State is ranked No. 2. Notre Dame is No. 5. It’s the first time the Buckeyes open their season in a top-5 matchup.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:Three keys for OSU-Notre Dame.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:An Eddie George photo worth 61 yards: The story of the image that Notre Dame won't forget

Ohio State is a 17-point favorite, but that shouldn’t provide much comfort to the Buckeyes if history is a guide. Ohio State has fallen flat in many of its recent marquee games against non-conference opponents at Ohio Stadium.

Last year’s 35-28 clunker against Oregon was the most recent. Before that was the 31-16 loss to Oklahoma in 2017 punctuated by the infamous Baker Mayfield flag plant on the Block O. Virginia Tech humbled the Buckeyes 35-21 in the second game of the 2014 season. The 2009 Southern California and 2005 Texas losses in the Jim Tressel era show this is not just a recent phenomenon.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he has not discussed that history with his team.

“It’s just been about this team,” he said. “It's about Notre Dame and Ohio State. The best team is going to win, so I hadn't really thought or talked about that at all.”

Each season and each team is its own entity, and this Ohio State team is much more experienced than the ones that lost to Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Smith-Njigba said the Buckeyes have learned from last year’s game.

“You just can't take anything for granted,” he said. “I feel like that's what we did last year. We just thought we had a lot of talent around us, and we're going to get the job done. But it takes more than that. I feel like that was definitely a lesson that we had to learn.”

He said the team realizes the importance of discipline and finishing the job.

Ohio State defense:Oller: Time to prove it for OSU defense.

OSU vs. ND:Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

“Having that loss was kind of good for us this season just to know it can happen, so we’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every game,” Smith-Njigba said.

A year ago, quarterback C.J. Stroud was starting only his second game, and the defense was in flux with an inexperienced back seven and coaching issues that would cause Day to make play-calling changes.

Now he has Jim Knowles running the defense, and the Buckeyes are eager to see it in game action.

“I think when you combine the experience coming back on the defensive side of the ball and a new staff and a new scheme, it's been exciting,” Day said. “Our guys have been really into it. They've been playing fast and have really embraced the new style. I'm excited to see this defense play.”

Knowles’ scheme is designed to confuse offenses, and Notre Dame is breaking in a new quarterback, Tyler Buchner. Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman is making his regular-season debut as Fighting Irish coach.

Notre Dame’s game plan is unlikely to be a surprise. The Irish will try to keep the Buckeyes’ explosive offense off the field as much as possible with a ball-control offense. That will test Ohio State’s deep and experienced defensive line.

“It's got to start up front,” Day said. “The leadership up front has to be strong because certainly we know that Notre Dame is going to come in and try to run the football and try to control the clock, which is very similar to things we see in the Big Ten.”

Ohio State and Notre Dame are two of the most iconic programs in the country, and this is a rare treat. In the 100-year history of Ohio Stadium, Notre Dame has played in Columbus only in 1935 and 1995.

“We need to do a great job of understanding that this is a big game, and playing with emotion, not letting emotion play with us,” Day said.

“We've known this one's coming for a long time. This has been a huge build-up, and we're obviously excited for this one.”