ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

As wildfires and high temps scorch the West, millions across Nevada and California are asked to reduce their power consumption

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Montana Business
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
California Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
Nevada Government
Local
California Industry
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Castaic, CA
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Idaho Business
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Western Us#Power Consumption
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy