Letters to the editor for Saturday, September 3, 2022

Getting our money’s worth?

At present Lee County commissioners are paid an annual salary of more than $100,000 plus benefits by Lee County citizens. Do we get full value for our money? They treat the job as part-time even though they are compensated for a full-time position. One of the commissioners, Brian Hamman, has so little respect for the citizens he is supposed to be representing that he has accepted an additional well-paid position as CEO of the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce while retaining his position as county commissioner.

We can go from here to the developers who contribute just under 70 percent of the campaign contributions collected by this year’s incumbents.

And speaking of those developers, they receive a far greater return on their investment than the citizens of Lee County do. The commissioners routinely give the developers the green light in spite of multiple ways developments contravene the Lee Plan and other land use regulations which were put in place to protect the citizens and Florida itself. The commissioners also aid and abet the developers by severely limiting public input.

You might ask yourself where the $400,000 in campaign contributions collected by the incumbents who are running virtually unopposed goes.

Unfortunately, the citizens do not speak to this and as long as the citizens remain acquiescent, the commissioners will continue to operate as an oligarchy.

Get involved! Start attending meetings in person or virtually. Call the commissioners. Write. Email. Demand that they schedule their meetings in the evening when a working person can attend. Let them know that you expect them to represent you!

Norman Cannon, Fort Myers

Outraged by Biden speech

Outraged! The speech by Joe Biden on Sept. 1 was an attack on every Republican Jew in the USA. How dare he label any American Republican a semi-fascist especially Republican Jews. Families that were persecuted by Nazi fascists in the 1940's genocide by fascists. Jews on both sides of the aisle should be OUTRAGED. He does not unite, he is an antisemite who hates any American who doesn't agree with his agenda. He's a sad old man!

Arthur Maranian, Naples

Sugarcane fires found to be deadly

Regarding sugarcane fires: This is an unfortunate story that should never have happened. First let me thank the Florida State University researchers who did the study. I only hope that they told the institution requesting the study in advance that they were in all probability faced with respiratory toxic consequences.

Even when this was in the legislative state it was an avoidable deadly problem. Any caring person would have inquires of a physician who should have given an answer “please don’t do this,” this is bad. Perhaps showing them how easy it is to demonstrate the damage with an office spirometry. I am sure any physician practicing in that area or an emergency room physician sees patients daily with asthma, or COPD as a consequence of exposure.

Perhaps we will get to the state where they will consider examining patients who work in the industry to check their past and present lung function. Do not be surprised if you see ongoing pulmonary function loss. This suggests long-term compromise and Workmen’s Compensation.

Oh! Please don’t mention that, we are in Florida (a banana republic) and workers are not supposed to know about work injury and compensation.

And please say nothing of the poor people who reside in the area and suffer long-term effects of having been exposed to the lung damaging particles.

Lewis Robinson, MD., Fort Myers

Democracy in danger -- vote!

Our democracy is in danger. Laws are being broken constantly. Our elections are being bought — and some of you don’t care.

When less than one-third of the eligible voters in Collier County are making decisions for two-thirds of us, we are in serious trouble. There can be no plausible reason for anyone not voting. Continual reminders from the Supervisor of Elections Office, emails, websites, organizations, candidates — short of death -- what excuse could you have?

Citizens of other countries give their lives for the right to cast a ballot. Do you care? Seize the moment. Study the candidates (Vote411). Choose wisely who should represent us.

Our democracy is in danger. Laws are being broken constantly. Our elections are being bought — and some of you don’t care. It is time. Our county needs you to vote. Our state needs you to vote. Our country needs YOU to vote.

Vote as though our democracy is at stake. It is!

Judi Palay, Naples

What does loan forgiveness teach?

When I was young, there was a belief that $5 bought a vote, at least in Chicago. For those who went to college that rate today is $10,000 to $20,000. That is an inflation rate of at least 2,000 times. Sure beats the rise in gas prices.

Many young people no longer need respect the contractual commitments they have made. That is the real cost to our community.

Richard Krieger, North Naples

Stop this descent into madness

Let’s be clear: Ours is not a Christian nation; we live in a secular society where people who identify as religious are mostly Christian, but one in four Americans identifies as non-religious and large numbers of us identify as belonging to other religions. Christian nationalists, including our Gov. Ron DeSantis, want to destroy our democracy and replace it with a Christian theocracy under which there will be no separation of church and state and American exceptionalism and Christian values (acceptance of the divinity of Jesus Christ) will guide our autocratic leaders.

I’m convinced most Americans oppose this anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, anti-multiculturalism, anti-democracy agenda, but the Christian nationalists are everywhere busy: banning books, rewriting American history, intimidating teachers and even threatening violence against election workers and law enforcement officers; threatening violence against employees of the National Archives; yes, the National Archives! Any attempt to thwart them is labelled "politically motivated." I’m not a Democrat; I’m politically motivated only in the sense of trying to save our country from descending into this madness.

If you’d asked me in the 1960s if I could imagine the USA becoming a semi-fascist state in my lifetime, I would have laughed in your face. But it’s happening and we need to stop it!

Ray Clasen, North Fort Myers

Think of what we love about Naples

After reading about the Hoffmann Family of Cos. recent statement and latest acquisitions I find myself more intrigued than ever. Who really are the Hoffmanns? The locals were the first to notice the swift takeover of so many of our well known buildings and businesses. Have the changes really been for the betterment of this community or just the ushering in of "the new Naples"? I have not wanted to jump to conclusions though it has been difficult when everything has become so ostentatious around here. The imitation ritz now outweighs the salt of this turf so rich in its history. Yes, I do say turf covetously because whenever we lose another favorite landmark you can't help but wonder where the rest is headed. I do realize change is inevitable and everyone is entitled to their own views. I only bring this to your attention so that we might take care in observing and having a hand in the changes we make to our home. See that they align with what we love about living here, what we think of when we think of Naples. Money can make things beautiful but so can love. To be clear success, wealth, and philanthropy are expressions of those who have reached a pinnacle of their lives not of nobility. I admire the Hoffmanns and what the family has built. It is not only this one company's actions that has me down this line of thought. It is the new faces that don't know the depth of character to this place. It is the leadership not only of my country but of my hometown. Maybe you understand what I am saying now or maybe you will in the future. My wish is that with the growth of our ever-blooming Naples we remain true to the roots.

Moira Carlene, Naples

You can be both conservative, liberal

Every once in a while, a letter writer complains about The News-Press printing too many letters from liberals. I think that they have always done a good job in finding a balance in opinions to the extent of printing differing opinions on the same subject.

I would like those that call themselves conservative to explain what they think a liberal is, in the context of the The Golden Rule. Which in case you have forgotten, Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you. Or the saying "live and let live." You see we believe in respecting an individual's right to be what they are. The practice of these two simple statements cancels the prejudices of people of reason. Now tell me how a conservative differs from that and if you can't, maybe you're a liberal.

Roger W. Quagliano, Estero

Treat Blacks as fellow human beings

I was wearing my Black Lives Matter T-shirt at a gym when a friend said, “You know, 10 percent of the Blacks in this country hate ALL white people.”

Later, I reflected on some things I read in the book "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" by Ibram X. Kendi. Like, during slavery some Whites said (paraphrasing) “Yes, it is immoral to enslave fellow human beings - but these Blacks -- they’re kind of sub-human.” They went further: by leaving Blacks nameless in the Census; by buying, selling, and using Blacks as collateral on bank loans; and much more.

Also, some Christians rationalized slavery by saying (again, paraphrasing) “if we leave them in Africa, there’s very little chance they’ll ever learn about Jesus Christ; so there’s very little chance they’ll be saved. When we bring them to America, we’ll teach them about Jesus Christ so they’ll have a much greater chance of being saved." Frankly, I’m surprised Blacks have any faith in Christianity at all.

When you are “woke” to the history of Blacks in this country, you are surprised the percentage who hate Whites is as low as 10 percent! Our Florida governor doesn’t want us to read books like "Stamped from the Beginning." He doesn’t want us to wake up. White people just need to accept and treat Black people as fellow human beings.

Richard DiLorenzo, Naples

Newspaper biased against Republicans

Your bias against the Republican side never seems to end; you throw in just a few comments to make it LOOK fair but that’s a farce.

Why do you neglect coverage on the travesty of the millions flooding illegally into our country? I have lived most of my life on the border in California and spent years providing help to those needing a new home and country but this is overwhelming with the drugs and costs spiraling out if control! The vice president who is supposed to be in charge of the border is a joke!

I am so glad to be in Florida with the other thousands who are flooding our state and our imperfect but smart governor!

Mary Fountain, Fort Myers

Vote these people out of office

Recently there was an article telling us how Rick Scott wants justification for the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Is he for real? Subpoenas and court orders aren't enough for him?

First, he should be demanding justification from Trump for his failure to turn over documents that he had no right to have in his possession. Second, he should be denouncing the attack on the Cincinnati FBI office.

As for Ron DeSantis, who fired a legitimately elected DA from St. Pete for his beliefs and not actual crimes, why isn't he denouncing Trump for this illegal and potentially dangerous retention of documents that he has no right to have? This is a serious crime and several laws have been broken.

No matter how many laws are broken by Trump, none of the Florida Republicans say anything. No, poor Trump is being persecuted because he is expected to obey the law. We need to vote these people out of office as quickly as possible. If we allow this lunacy to continue we deserve what we get.

Hope Holleran, Fort Myers

Thoughts about student loan forgiveness

One wonders how many parents, who are currently paying for their child's college education, will now apply for a $10,000 student loan or if they qualify for a $20,000 Pell Grant in their child's name, since upon graduation most will not initially get a $125,000 starting salary, and then apply for forgiveness.

Marvin Easton, Naples

Debt relief a taxable event?

Will the forgiveness of student loan debt be a taxable event?

If my credit card debt is forgiven, I get a 1099C and must pay taxes on the amount forgiven.

Thomas Piercy, Naples

New Yorker wants Florida, DeSantis

Hi Florida! I'm a life-long New York Republican. My governor, Kathy Hochul, recently told me I should "get out" and move to Florida "where I belong." At this point, I couldn't agree more.

My problem: Thanks to the socialism and COVID-madness of Hochul and New York's Democrats, both state and municipal, I've lost my career and what little savings I had, so I'm basically penniless now.

If anyone in Florida wants to offer me a job and cover the cost of relocating me, I'll be be most loyal and happy new Floridian you've ever seen. (Go DeSantis!)

Richard M. Sawicki, New York City

Lost trust in FBI

What a sad time this is for the American people. So many of us have lost our admiration, confidence and trust in the FBI.

The agency once enjoyed the highest esteem of the public, but that has gradually diminished in recent years. Now our opinion of the agency has reached its lowest depth with the invasion of the former president's home.

I am certain that there are still many good agents who are conscientious public servants. I urge them to quit, especially of they are young enough to start new careers. If they stay, they may be forced to participate in other questionable actions against the rights of private citizens.

It may take the FBI years and years to regain its former reputation -- if ever.

Diane Corcelli, Bonita Springs

A boot on the necks of the poor

I must react to Sunday’s “letters” column, which had three authors praising the Biden criminal cartel for the trillions of dollars they are helicopter dropping on people who really don’t need it.

In an incredible lack of compassion or empathy, Biden lovers completely ignore the millions of Americans who have been devastated by Biden’s attack on the oil and gas industry, which caused massive inflation, along with printing trillions of unearned cash to devalue existing capital. The News Press has printed many articles about how horrible things have gotten for those on fixed incomes and the working poor, yet the authors fail to make the obvious connection between liberal policy and the boot on the necks of the poor.

This is why those of us who have been destroyed by the Biden voters can’t stand to read the liberal talking points being circulated by the puppets of the Biden cartel. How the poor could ever vote liberal again, after losing everything under Biden, completely escapes me.

Jeffrey Naslund M.Ed., Fort Myers

Labor shortage affecting retirement homes?

There is an acute labor shortage in Naples for: cooks, servers, and cleaning personnel, so be sure the retirement home you are looking at has sufficient staff to provide you all the services for which they will be charging you.

James Moritz, Naples

It worked magic for Hillary

Perhaps it would be in Trump's best interest to send his wife, Melania, to meet with Merrick Garland, perhaps when their planes are coincidentally on the tarmac at the same airport. They could talk about their grandchildren. It seemed to have worked magic for Hillary.

Donald Cummins, Fort Myers