Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THREE JUVENILE PURSUITS IN THREE WEEKS
On September 6, 2022, around 3:00 a.m. Roman Forest Police Officer T. Ivett was on patrol in the Tavola Subdivision when she spotted a vehicle traveling at a slow speed without lights. The vehicle fled when she attempted to make a traffic stop. The pursuit went up 59 to East River and then back to F.M. 2090. While trying to make the U-Turn at 2090, the fleeing vehicle struck a curb causing damage to a wheel which ended the pursuit. The occupants were identified as four juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 15. The four juveniles were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. The juveniles are currently being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center pending a bail hearing. This is the third pursuit involving juveniles in three weeks.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 17
Seventeen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 48-year-old Kasondra Kaye Goodman and 56-year-old Steven Edward Irvin, both indicted for Burglary of a Habitation. 21-year-old Dawson Anthony Hartley, for Theft of Property Between $2,500 and $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 50-year-old Michelle Lil McDorman,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates into the jail. It’s a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago. ABC13 sources confirm the jail was issued a notice of non-compliance late Wednesday afternoon. Rules governing Texas jails require new inmates to...
kjas.com
Tyler County Jail records show former local cop John Dees arrested
Tyler County Jail records show that 46-year-old Johnathan Broussard Dees, a former law enforcement officer in both Jasper and Jefferson Counties, was arrested within the last few days in Tyler County. Jail records there show that he was charged with Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, and his bond was set at $75,000.00.
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
fox26houston.com
25-year-old serves time for new conviction in Montgomery Co. while free from jail on bond in Harris Co.
HOUSTON - In 2019, Joshua Ortiz-Lopez was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He bonds out of jail in October 2019 after 263rd Criminal District Court Judge Amy Martin lowers his bond amount to just $15,000. "That same year, he gets convicted of felony theft in Montgomery County," said...
Click2Houston.com
$20K worth of meth, catalytic converters seized during traffic stop in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody following a traffic stop that led to Precinct 4 deputy constables seizing $20,000 worth of methamphetamine and catalytic converters in north Harris County Tuesday afternoon. The traffic stop was conducted in the Memorial Hills subdivision near Briarcreek Boulevard and FM 1960 Road.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police
HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
fox26houston.com
Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017
HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
fox26houston.com
Argument between woman's boyfriend, ex-husband ends in shooting: HCSO
A man was shot during an argument with his ex-wife’s boyfriend outside a home in east Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around midnight early Tuesday morning in the 14400 block of Bandera Street. The sheriff’s office says a man was outside his ex-wife’s...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
mocomotive.com
Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth
Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. “There…
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police release name of suspect in fatal Monday shooting
At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4649 Alamosa St. Arriving officers discovered a female victim had been mortally wounded from the shooting. During the course of the investigation, patrol officers and detectives, developed a suspect identified as Alejo Mendoza Chavez.
KIII TV3
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
