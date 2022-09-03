ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
Fall in Boston: Where to Go and What to Do

For fall lovers, there’s hardly anything more exciting than those first few days after the sultry summer has faded and the blustery breezes of autumn come blowing in. Everyone knows what that means… time to engage in some seriously fun fall traditions like apple-picking, pumpkin-picking, leaf-peeping, and corn-mazing!
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!

How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
Boston’s ‘Kiss 108’ Launches ‘The VBros’ In Afternoons.

IHeartMedia CHR “Kiss 108” WXKS Boston launches “The VBros” in afternoons hosted by APD/MD Mikey V and his brother Frankie V, who co-hosts mornings at co-owned CHR “Channel 93.3” San Diego, along with newcomer Gianna Gravalese. The new PM Drive show comes a month...
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes

WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
