3 acts to see Saturday at Detroit Jazz Festival

The world's largest free jazz festival expands to four stages Saturday as the Labor Day weekend gathering in downtown Detroit kicks into full swing.

The second day of the Detroit Jazz Festival is packed with world-class acts, and you can catch them in person at Hart Plaza, on the big screen at Campus Martius Park or via livestream at DetroitJazzFest.org.

Here are three you shouldn’t miss:

Ranky Tanky with Ms. Lisa Fischer: A 2019 Grammy winner for sophomore album “Good Time,” Ranky Tanky honors the band’s Charleston, South Carolina roots by transforming traditional songs from the West African-rooted Gullah culture into grooving, funky jazz workouts. Joining them for this performance will be Grammy-winning, category-defying vocalist Lisa Fischer, one of the most revered singers active in the music industry. (7:15 p.m., Carhartt Amphitheater Stage, Hart Plaza)

Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya: South African pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim will lead his band Ekaya (Zulu for “home” or “homeland”) through soulful, meditative music weaving tales of struggle, freedom and love from their 2019 album “The Balance.” (8 p.m., JPMorgan Chase Main Stage, Cadillac Square)

Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band with special guest Marquis Hill: Drummer Ulysses Owens is hot off his cooking 2021 release “Soul Conversations,” and brings his elegant, driving swing outfit to the festival to close out Saturday night, promising stellar solos and huge sound. The band will be joined by Hill, a young trumpeter burning up the scene. (9:15 p.m., Carhartt Amphitheater Stage, Hart Plaza)

More festival details and highlights here, and a full schedule is available here.