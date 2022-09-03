Game thread: Michigan dominates Colorado State, 51-7

Martez Duncan cannot erase from his mind the scene he came upon when he arrived to pick up his six children from a relative's house. The kids had stayed there before and never said a word to make him worry. So, he was shocked to find his children injured, half-naked and neglected in a house with a backed-up sewage system. Duncan couldn't find any adults at home. Duncan’s 5-year-old son had ingested cocaine and was unresponsive....

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO