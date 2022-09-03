Game thread: Michigan dominates Colorado State, 51-7
No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-2 in 2021) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-9 in 2021)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: ABC.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).
Betting line: Wolverines by 31 points.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread: Michigan dominates Colorado State, 51-7
