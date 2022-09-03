ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game thread: Michigan dominates Colorado State, 51-7

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-2 in 2021) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-9 in 2021)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV: ABC.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 31 points.

Injury update Michigan football opens season without LT Ryan Hayes, LB Nikhai Hill-Green

More: Is a College Football Playoff championship really achievable for Michigan football?

Recruiting: The hype for Dexter RB Cole Cabana — a Michigan football commit — is picking up speed

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread: Michigan dominates Colorado State, 51-7

