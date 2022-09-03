ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cDlX_0hgk9Pcr00

What time does Michigan football play?

We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores.

Here is the Wolverines' full schedule :

*TBA = To Be Announced; page will update with new information

More: Is a College Football Playoff championship really achievable for Michigan football?

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Colorado State, W 51-7

Sept. 10: Hawaii, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 17: Connecticut, noon, ABC

Sept. 24: Maryland, noon, Fox or FS1

Oct. 1: at Iowa, TBA

Oct. 8: at Indiana, noon, TBA

Oct. 15: Penn State, TBA

Oct. 22: Bye.

Oct. 29: Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 5: at Rutgers, TBA

Nov. 12: Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 19: Illinois, TBA

Nov. 26: at Ohio State, noon, Fox

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football: What a solo, late-night film session says about Payton Thorne

EAST LANSING — Lying in his bed early Saturday morning, Payton Thorne couldn’t rest. His mind raced after Michigan State football’s season-opening win a few hours earlier, a 35-13 home victory Friday night over Western Michigan. The adrenaline settled into an uneasiness with the junior’s lack of satisfaction over his performance. He eventually...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Michigan State University#Hawaii#Maryland#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The U M Wolverines#Colorado State#Abc#Tba#Ohio State#Detroit Free Press
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Vs. Everybody announces second collaboration with Gucci

Detroit Vs. Everybody has announced a second collaboration with Gucci, according to a post on Instagram and reps from the luxury brand.  This time, the collaboration between Detroit Vs. Everybody and the high-end retailer will be available exclusively at the retailer's new downtown Detroit Gucci location at 1274 Library St. The product line will launch in-store Thursday. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy