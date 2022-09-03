ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Sunday's letters: Workforce housing, Fried a role model, struggling Cubans

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPMc2_0hgk9LLB00

Turn hospital into workforce housing

Despite the reputation of the former Venice hospital, my husband had great service there when he had open heart surgery in 2015. He was also a volunteer escort for 10 years before recently passing away from lung cancer.

I always found it to be more of a comfort to patients than not. I am sad to see it go (“ShorePoint Venice to close,” Aug. 24).

But this is not why I write. I would like to suggest turning the hospital into workforce housing units for all levels of servicepeople, including teachers, police officers, restaurant workers and salesclerks.

Two rooms could easily be turned into efficiency apartments, perhaps even small one-bedroom apartments. It already has a parking garage for the occupants.

Sarasota County is growing whether we want it to or not. If we do not create a place for workforce housing for the new growth, businesses will be forced to move where affordable housing can be found.

I’ve always lived on Venice island and rarely go elsewhere for services I need. I’m aging, too, and it won’t be long before I can’t drive. Should services I need move away, what am I and others to do?

Janine Joyner, Venice

Fried shows how to lose with grace

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lost her primary bid for governor to Charlie Crist.

The evening the election was over Fried stood before a crowd of supporters and said, “I just got off the phone with Charlie and congratulated him.”

She went on to say that she would be “out there every single day fighting for this ticket,” adding that “we will come together to make sure Ron DeSantis is a one-term governor and a zero-term president.” That last line seemed to draw the most raucous applause.

Fried spoke about the little girls she met on the campaign trail and how she knew her campaign to be the first-ever female governor of Florida would have a lasting impact.

Compare this classy behavior to that of the past president and many of his Republican followers, who continue to claim the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” something that has been disproved in more than 60 court cases.

Fried represents the kind of respectful, intelligent, caring people we want in leadership – which is why I am voting for Crist and the other Democrats on the November ballot.

Ginny Diehm, Punta Gorda

More at stake in this midterm election

According to conventional wisdom, midterm elections generally favor the party not in office. This November’s election is decidedly different.

While typical voter concerns such as the economy and gas prices often drive candidate choices, that is not the case this time around.

This is, of course, not to say that those things are trivial. But what’s at stake this Nov. 8 is the very heart of our democracy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for reelection in November, acts more like a dictator every day.

He is waging war against teachers, school boards, medical experts and anyone else who does not share his views. He restricts the discussion of factual American history and diversity (HB7).

DeSantis repeatedly hints that he plans to do even more to restrict a woman’s right to choose. He has overseen the banning of books and censoring what can be said and taught in our schools.

These are not the acts of a person who believes in democracy.

This November, we must elect a leader who truly believes that “we the people” should decide what’s in our best interests. That person is Charlie Crist.

Dan Klein, Port Charlotte

In Cuba, a constant struggle to survive

My heart goes out to my friends in Cuba who are suffering like never before. The Aug. 31 article, “Desperate Cubans flee struggling economy,” told stories of courageous Cubans leaving the country but gave little detail about the reasons why.

As an American scientist who worked in Cuba for nearly 20 years, I saw my colleagues struggle valiantly to conduct their research despite the lack of resources. Friends who swore they would never leave have now given up and immigrated – legally – into the U.S.

Why did they abandon their homeland? Up to 18 hours per day of power blackouts. A dozen eggs or a pound of powdered milk costing the equivalent of $20 – if they can be found. A pound of fish costing $17. Monthly electric bills of $90 for a small apartment.

All on a salary of around $250 per month. And that’s for a medical doctor. Regular workers earn far less. As one of my colleagues said, “You do the math.”

After 60-plus years of the Cuban revolution, young Cubans see no hope for the future. They no longer buy their government’s explanation that the U.S. embargo is to blame.

And all of this is happening 90 miles from our shores.

Robert E. Hueter, Sarasota

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Sep 5, 2022

"For many folks this will be our first chance to talk in person." [Politics] McFarland, Reich Bring Different Spins on Freedom. With the primary season closed, attention could focus on a routinely swingy state House district in Sarasota. State Rep. Fiona McFarland this year faces Democrat Derek Reich in House District 73.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

New tax collector’s office planned for Lakewood Ranch

Plans for a new Manatee County Tax Collector office in Lakewood Ranch have moved to the permitting stage. Manatee County Tax Collector Ken Burton said the larger, more modern office at 10705 Technology Terrace, is targeted for an opening early in 2024. It will coincide with the closing of the current office at 6007 11th St. E.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
SARASOTA, FL
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
thegabber.com

Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches

“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubans#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Election Local#Economy#Venice Fried#Florida Agriculture
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota County Names New Director of Communications

Jamie Carson has been named Sarasota County's Director of Communications, a role that continues her 23 years in the communications field, including the past nine years with the county. In her most recent position as Communications Manager, Carson oversaw the department’s Creative Services and Media Relations divisions. She also served as a lead public information officer (PIO) for the county’s joint information center, coordinating emergency communications efforts with local and regional PIOs and developed and implemented a nationally recognized crisis communication plan for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thatssotampa.com

This Florida Chalk Festival features the most 3D pavement paintings in one location

The wild International Chalk Festival, ‘A Spirited Museum in Motion’ at the Venice Airport, Venice, Florida is the largest festival of its kind in the country, and absolutely worth the quick drive from Tampa. This year’s event is set to take place October 28-31. Yes, beautiful live art will be entwined with full spooky season sensations.
VENICE, FL
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Bay News 9

USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative

DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy