BBC
Kensington High Street shooting: Victim named as Maximillian Kusi-Owusu
A 29-year-old man who died after being shot in west London has been named by police. Maximillian Kusi-Owusu was found fatally wounded in Kensington High Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday. He was taken to a central London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination will take place...
BBC
Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Met Police acknowledges 'lasting impact' of fatal shooting
The Metropolitan Police has said it knows the family and community of a man shot dead by an officer "want answers". Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night. Mr Kaba, a...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
BBC
Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed
A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
BBC
Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog
A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
BBC
Preston dad suffers 60% blood loss in chainsaw accident
A father-of-three who suffered 60% blood loss in a chainsaw accident said he was "lucky" to be alive. Robert Gardner, 39, was cutting wooden logs in his garden when the power tool he was using bounced back and hit him in the chest. It caught in his T-shirt causing catastrophic...
BBC
Chris Kaba: No firearm found at scene of fatal police shooting
No firearm was found at the scene after a man was shot dead by police in south London, it has emerged. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said no "non-police issue...
