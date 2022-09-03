ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
ACCIDENTS
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend

A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid

A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months

A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed

A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog

A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held

The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
HEALTH SERVICES
Preston dad suffers 60% blood loss in chainsaw accident

A father-of-three who suffered 60% blood loss in a chainsaw accident said he was "lucky" to be alive. Robert Gardner, 39, was cutting wooden logs in his garden when the power tool he was using bounced back and hit him in the chest. It caught in his T-shirt causing catastrophic...
ACCIDENTS

