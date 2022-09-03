ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProMedica ranked highly by Forbes

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
ProMedica has been named to Forbes’ 2022 list of "America's Best Employers By State." The hospital system was recognized as one of the top 100 best employers in Ohio, where it is headquartered.

According to Forbes, approximately 70,000 employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees were surveyed to determine the list. Participants were informed that survey responses would remain anonymous to encourage unfiltered responses. The list identifies companies that were positively rated by their employees on various criteria, including fair pay, opportunities for advancement, safe working conditions, inclusive culture and diversity initiatives.

“We have a deep appreciation for all of our staff members and their unwavering commitment to improving health and well-being in the communities we serve,” Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica, said. “Despite the challenges the health care industry has faced in recent years, ProMedica has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, safety, quality and innovation. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts and named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers by State.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create the fourth-annual list. The final list ranked 1,382 employers that received the greatest number of employee recommendations in each state.

Earlier this year, ProMedica was recognized on Forbes’ list of "America's Best Employers for New Grads."

For more information about career opportunities at ProMedica, visit https://careers.promedica.org/.

