OU football vs. UTEP: Score predictions, TV info, weather & more
Oklahoma will host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman. Here's what you need to know about the Week 1 college football matchup.
Tramel's ScissorTales: OU football gets sneak peek at UTEP from Week 0 loss to North Texas
Predictions for OU-UTEP
Ryan Aber, OU beat writer
OU 44, UTEP 10
RAISE THE CURTAIN
Venables era begins with blowout
Justin Martinez, OU beat writer
OU 48, UTEP 10
GOLD RUSH
Sooners overpower Miners in Venables' debut
Jenni Carlson, columnist
OU 42, UTEP 10
GRAND OPENING
Sooners start the Venables era with resounding victory
Berry Tramel, columnist
OU 55, UTEP 14
BRENT CONTROL
Venables debuts with rout of Miners
Tramel's ScissorTales:Will Jeff Lebby's up-tempo offense hurt OU football's defense?
On the air: OU-UTEP football
► TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)
► Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520
OU football: Backup QB winner, 'Cheetah' starter highlight Sooners' depth chart
About the broadcasters
The crew of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst) have the call. Benetti has experience covering basketball, college football, the MLB and the NBA. He became Fox Sports' No. 2 college football announcer in July after at ESPN for the past 11 years. Huard played quarterback for the University of Washington and enjoyed a five-year career in the NFL from 1999-2004. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2008 and was named to the No. 2 team for Fox College Football in 2019.
OU football: Best-case and worst-case scenarios for every Sooners game
Weather for OU-UTEP
► Forecast: Partly cloudy; 90 degrees; Winds ENE at 8 mph; 24% chance of rain
Odds for OU-UTEP
► Line: OU by 30.5. Over/Under: 57
Comments / 0