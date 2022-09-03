OU football vs. UTEP: Score predictions, TV info, weather & more

Oklahoma will host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman. Here's what you need to know about the Week 1 college football matchup.

Predictions for OU-UTEP

Ryan Aber, OU beat writer

OU 44, UTEP 10

RAISE THE CURTAIN

Venables era begins with blowout

Justin Martinez, OU beat writer

OU 48, UTEP 10

GOLD RUSH

Sooners overpower Miners in Venables' debut

Jenni Carlson, columnist

OU 42, UTEP 10

GRAND OPENING

Sooners start the Venables era with resounding victory

Berry Tramel, columnist

OU 55, UTEP 14

BRENT CONTROL

Venables debuts with rout of Miners

On the air: OU-UTEP football

► TV: Fox (Cox 12/HD 712, Dish 25, DirecTV 25, U-verse 25/HD 1025)

► Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7, KOMA-AM 1520

About the broadcasters

The crew of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst) have the call. Benetti has experience covering basketball, college football, the MLB and the NBA. He became Fox Sports' No. 2 college football announcer in July after at ESPN for the past 11 years. Huard played quarterback for the University of Washington and enjoyed a five-year career in the NFL from 1999-2004. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2008 and was named to the No. 2 team for Fox College Football in 2019.

Weather for OU-UTEP

► Forecast: Partly cloudy; 90 degrees; Winds ENE at 8 mph; 24% chance of rain

Odds for OU-UTEP

► Line: OU by 30.5. Over/Under: 57