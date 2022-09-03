ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knife Sets From Target For Your New Apartment Starter Pack

By Abigail Abesamis Demarest
A good set of knives is absolutely essential in the kitchen, but where does one begin? Individual chef’s knives can cost hundreds of dollars, and they aren’t the only type of knife you need. Paring knives, bread knives, steak knives – –the list goes on and on. If you’re building a knife collection from scratch, a knife set is an easy and often more cost effective way to do it.

Knife sets can include just a few staples or an entire knife block complete with prep knives, steak knives and a knife sharpener. Prices also vary widely, but you can find some pretty affordable options from household brands at Target. A knife set is a great way to get a feel for the types of knives you use most in the kitchen, so when it’s time to replace or upgrade you know exactly where to invest in higher quality knives.

Here are eight knife sets from Target for all of your slicing, dicing and chopping needs.

