Targeting tech companies will hit Tennessee wallets hard | Opinion

By Doug Kelly
 4 days ago
While inflation is putting painful pressure on the pocketbooks of people across Tennessee, Congress is considering anti-innovation legislation that would increase the cost of technology and other products, reduce their quality and undermine national security. Congress instead should turn its attention to helping average Americans, rather than making it harder for them to use the technology that has become such an important part of their lives.

Prices are rising faster than they have in 40 years, but politicians in Washington are considering passing new laws that would make them rise even faster. Gas prices were up more than 50% in Tennessee over the past year earlier this summer, and the cost of cooling a home has increased by more than 15%. And while the cost of cars has jumped 14% and food prices by 10%, prices have actually decreased in the tech sector. So why is Congress messing with what works?

If this legislation is passed, price spikes for tech products might start to look like they have at the pump. Leading economists have stated that these proposals would cause even more disruption to supply chains and make it harder for businesses to operate efficiently. The result is likely to be higher prices and worse products.

The bills’ main motivation seems to be to give a helping hand to those underperforming companies that have been less successful competing in the market. To achieve that result, these bills would reverse decades of legal precedent that require the government to focus on how innovation benefits consumers, rather than intervening to protect less efficient businesses. Is that the right priority for Congress at a time when prices are soaring and China is intent on stealing the U.S. global technological lead?

The price spikes caused by these bills will no doubt further shock many Tennesseans, but the impact on their retirement savings might hurt them even more. Studies estimate that this legislation could cost our economy $319 billion, and the pension programs of teachers, firefighters and police in Tennessee might lose more than $1.4 billion in savings. More than 480,000 Volunteer State pensioners would be harmed, with each one losing more than $3,000 in retirement benefits.

Tennessee’s booming tech sector would also be hurt by these bills. The state’s 10,000 tech businesses employ more than 116,000 people and add more than $15 billion in economic value for the state. But studies estimate that if this legislation is passed, financing for new businesses will decrease by 12%. Without the necessary venture funding, startups won’t be able to start out, costing Tennessee valuable jobs and economic gains.

Just as importantly, these anti-innovation bills threaten the national security of our country and our citizens. While handcuffing American businesses, their restrictions don’t apply to most tech companies in China, giving them an unfair advantage. It’s been difficult enough for America’s leading tech companies to compete with Chinese businesses: the value of China’s Big Tech firms has risen 37% since mid-March, while the valuation of the U.S.’s largest tech companies has declined by 11%. Our tech companies welcome spirited competition, but Congress can’t ask them to fight one-handed.

Throughout our history, America has been a leader in innovation. But if foreign businesses have more room to innovate than companies in America, we’ll soon lose our innovation edge. More than eight in 10 Americans share these concerns, and more than 60% of voters believe that “Chinese companies will surpass American companies as the world’s technology leaders if we don’t do something soon.” To make our country stronger and to support working families in Tennessee, Congress should fight inflation rather than fighting innovation.

Doug Kelly is CEO of the American Edge Project, a coalition of nearly two dozen organizations dedicated to advancing and protecting American innovation and technology.

Thomas Price
4d ago

They don't get into exactly what this bill does. It's more like an advertisement. And at the bottom it states the American Edge, which I've seen ads from before. They need to be more transparent about what exactly this so called possible bill will do exactly and how.

Reply
3
