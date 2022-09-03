ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Local boy identifies rare bird on Grand River

By Matt DeYoung
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
Malcolm Oosting-Sineath may only be 10 years old, but he certainly knows his birds.

So when he and his father, Karl Sineath, spotted what they suspected to be an extremely rare bird wading along an island in the Grand River in last week, Karl had faith that Malcolm could make the identification.

It turns out the bird was a limpkin, a brown and white wading bird that lives primarily in Florida. It had never been recorded in Michigan prior to last week. The bird differs from other Michigan wading birds because its bill is curved rather than pointed.

“We were in our canoe, paddling down the river, having a really beautiful day, when out of the corner of our eye we see a bird driving its bill into the mud,” said Karl, who teaches at Spring Lake High School. “We’re out in nature pretty regularly, and this is not something we’ve seen in Michigan before.”

The two had seen several great blue herons and common egrets, and even a fairly rare black-crowned night heron. But they knew that this bird was different.

“We drifted a little more, and Malcolm turns his head, his eyes are huge, and he mouths the word ‘limpkin,’” Karl said. “We both know one’s never been seen before in Michigan.”

As luck would have it, they didn’t have a camera with a zoom lens, so they did their best to get a photo with a cell phone, and then sent that photo to friends in the birding community. Immediately, they received responses verifying their suspicions — this was indeed a limpkin.

“We knew, or at least thought, this was a first state record, so we knew we had to stay with this thing,” Karl said. “We can’t just leave it, and nobody will ever see it again.”

So they waited for more than an hour. Eventually, friends and fellow birders began to arrive in boats and kayaks. And while the bird disappeared for a while, they were able to locate it again when others showed up.

Curtis Dykstra, a naturalist with Ottawa County Parks and Recreation, confirmed this is the first time a limpkin has ever been seen in Michigan.

“It’s totally random — that bird has never been found in Michigan before,” he said. “The range of the limpkin is limited to Florida on most range maps, and have expanded into Louisiana and, I believe, Texas, where they’ve become more readily found.”

Dykstra explained that limpkins almost exclusively feed on apple snails, which until recently were only found in Florida. Those snails have since expanded their range, which has led to the limpkin also spreading its wings and flying to new areas.

“The species seems to be on the move right now,” Dykstra said. “We don’t have apple snails here, but we do have some invasive snails, and it could be that the limpkin is eating those snails as well. My hunch is that they’re wandering the landscape as their food source is expanding, and a few birds are getting lost on the way, and this one ended up in the marshes of the lower Grand River, which are some of the healthiest marshes around here.”

The bird was first sighted on Aug. 22. Once it was reported, birders from across the state converged on the lower Grand River in hopes of catching a glimpse of the bird.

“This is a first state record for Michigan, which pretty much means any serious birder in Michigan would want to come see this,” Dykstra said. “I know we had a lot of people from the east side of the state.

“There was recently an article in the Atlantic about the economic impact of rare birds showing up. I’m sure all the people traveling here were eating in our restaurants, renting boats, renting kayaks, so they could go out and see the bird.”

The limpkin isn’t the only rare bird to show up in Michigan this year. In fact, it’s not even the most unusual. Earlier this year, a southern lapwing was sighted in Michigan.

“That’s a really rare bird that belongs in South America,” Dykstra said of the southern lapwing. “We’ve seen a great white heron in St. Joseph County, which typically lives in southern Florida, and a shallow-tailed kite seen in Newaygo. Earlier this spring, in Muskegon, there were two woodpecker species, including a Lewis’ woodpecker, which is only maybe a third state record, seen in Norton Shores, near Airline Road.”

The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

