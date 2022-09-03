ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor playland, ‘teachable spaces,’ highlight Rock Ridge

By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
EVELETH/VIRGINIA — An indoor “playland,” along with tables youngsters are free to draw on with dry-erase markers, and heated flooring, perfect for toddler and preschool floor play, are just some of the things prepared to greet Early Childhood and School Readiness families this year in the Rock Ridge School District.

The idea is for “every space to be a teachable space,” and to make classrooms and amenities “functional now and into the future,” said Shanon Kush-Jeffery, Rock Ridge Early Childhood Coordinator and teacher.

The new, state-of-the-art Laurentian Elementary School, located in Eveleth, opens to pre-kindergarten to sixth grade students next week, and includes a commons area with an indoor playground geared toward younger children.

The recently completed school, part of Rock Ridge Public School’s massive building project following the consolidation of the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts into the Rock Ridge School District, offered opportunities to upgrade spaces for the youngest of students, up to age 5.

School Readiness preschool classes and Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) will be housed at both Laurentian Elementary and Parkview Learning Center in Virginia, Kush-Jeffery said. Parkview, which shares space with the Head Start program, has nine recently updated early childhood classrooms; Laurentian has four.

The district’s preschool (ages 3 to 5) has about 180 students; another 50 to 60 families are enrolled in ECFE, which serves birth to pre-kindergarten with parent-child classroom activities and parent education.

Nine teachers and 17 paraprofessionals, most who have been with the program for at least five years, work with the pre-kindergarten age group.

“It’s an experienced staff,” trained in the national Pyramid Model, a framework of evidence-based practices for promoting young children’s healthy social and emotional development, Kush-Jeffery said.

ECFE “looks at parents as the first teachers,” she said. “We are here to help guide parents to become better parents.” Special classes for pre-kindergarten parents on a variety of topics will be added to the program this winter.

School Readiness does just that — prepares youngsters for schooling beginning with kindergarten. It is helpful to have elementary schoolers in the same buildings for preschoolers to observe, Kush-Jeffery noted.

She said the district will continue to use both schools for the ECFE and preschool programs, with district transportation available between the two sites.

Rock Ridge’s 2024 facility occupation sequence plan maps out continued use of Parkview for pre-kindergarten to second grade. The upcoming North Star Elementary in Virginia will serve grades three to six.

Kush-Jeffery calls Laurentian Elementary’s indoor playground a “playland,” complete with slides, a climbing tube and walkways. “It’s a really fun first thing kids gravitate to when they walk in the building.” It will provide “active play” during the winter months.

New classroom features at the school include automatic lights and flexible and colorful furniture geared toward small children.

Pre-kindergarten school kick-off events, which are set to include visits by critters from Cook’s Country Connection, are planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Laurentian Elementary and Sept. 15 at Parkview. It will be a good preview for “the first week of school animal unit,” Kush-Jeffery said, noting that there is a push for “experience learning” for preschoolers.

“We are really excited for our school to be back in-person and excited for our families to come back” for a brand-new school year, Kush-Jeffery said, adding, “we have such fabulous buildings” to enhance the pre-K experience.

When youngsters first set foot at Rock Ridge, “we want their experience to be out-of-this-world,” she said.

