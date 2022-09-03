ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County restaurant inspections for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, flies in the kitchen

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Bair's All-American Sports Grill, 1644 E. Us Highway 60 East Republic. 08/31/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures, air gap provided at pre-rinse sink and all foods properly date marked. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc., 3055 S. Glenstone Ave. 09/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Big Easy Grill, 3641 E. Sunshine St. 08/31/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bigshots Golf Springfield, 1930 E. Kearney St. 08/30/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed both bar's dish machine not functioning. Staff uses both bar's 3-vat sink to wash, rinse, sanitize. Required that equipment be in good repair. Repeat.

Bingham Elementary, 2126 E. Cherry St. 08/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were cited during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Bingo Emporium, 2345 W. Catalpa St. 08/29/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected. Sanitizer at proper level at 3-compartment sink. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Black Sheep @Chesterfield Village, 2160 W. Chesterfield Blvd. 09/01/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Tall reach-in cooler has been unplugged and removed from service.(Priority items corrected) Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed heavy fly presence in kitchen in dish area and food prep area. Some flies landing on food contact surfaces. Contact pest control and set up plan. Eliminate harborage conditions such as stacks of dirty dishes at dish machine and 3-vat sink. Clean non-food contact surfaces. Open trash cans, dirty dishes and grease build up attract flies. Repeat. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed build up of grease on ceiling tiles, black mold type substance on FRP board behind dish machine, food debris on shelving beneath prep tables and other surfaces in kitchen. Increase cleaning frequency of floors, walls, ceilings and equipment. This in turn will help decrease fly numbers along with pest control. Observed frozen condensate under compressor in walk-in freezer. No food is being stored under the affected area. Repair by 9/26/2022.

China Star, 1444 E. Republic St. 08/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Discussed: 1.Once food is "ready to eat" it cannot be touched with bare hands. Food that is cooked cannot be touched with bare hands because it is ready to eat. 2. Deep cleaning schedule of items such as ice machine. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Colton's Steak House, 2020 E. Independence St. 08/29/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed can opener blade with excessive dried food debris. Required to be cleaned within 4 hours of use with a PHF. Can opener removed from service. nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed open employee drink in meat cutting area. Employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw. Drink removed.

Cornhub, LLC, 2463 W. Sunshine St. 08/26/2022 - Farmer's Market Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Delicias Nany, 1348 E. Kearney St. 08/26/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

El Sabor De Mexico Taqueria, 2015 W. Battlefield Rd. 08/31/2022 - Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved. Priority and core items corrected. All coolers below 41F, hot water available at both hand sink and 3-vat sink, 3-vat sink is clean and accessible to keep dishes flowing and non-food contact surfaces have been cleaned. Approved to re-open. Permit re-instated. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Git N Go, 3030 S. Jefferson Ave. 08/26/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations observed. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Golden Cuisine, 1520 W. Battlefield Rd. 08/29/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected, prep cooler now holding below 41F as required. Core item corrected, hand sink faucet is repaired. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Harter House, Retail/Produce. 08/26/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. On site for reinspection due to improper cold holding. While on site verified both coolers were holding 41F or below. Violation has been corrected. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Hillcrest Hper (Vb And Basketball), 3319 N. Grant Ave. 09/01/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations noted during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Holland School, 2403 S. Holland Ave. 08/30/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations noted at time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Hour House, 326 S. South Ave. 08/26/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com, by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

