Abilene, TX

No. 6 Hardin-Simmons opens season at NAIA Wayland Baptist on Saturday

 4 days ago
HARDIN-SIMMONS (0-0) AT WAYLAND BAPTIST (0-0)

11 a.m. Saturday ✮ Bulldog Stadium, Plainview ✮ 100.7 KOOL-FM

What’s riding on the game: HSU is ranked No. 6 in the D3football.com Top 25 preseason national poll and a loss to the NAIA Pioneers would be humiliating for a team that needs to go unbeaten, including a win over No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor in conference play. This is the seaso- opener for both teams. The game will be streamed live at wbuathletics.com/watch.

Last meeting: HSU rolled up 568 total yards in blasting Wayland Baptist 49-0 a year ago. Kyle Jones threw for 316 yards and five TDs for the Cowboys. It was a costly win, because the game against the NAIA opponent was a deal breaker in an at-large playoff berth for the Cowboys. HSU has won the ppast three meetings – beating the Pioneers 49-7 in 2015 in Abilene and 37-25 in 2014 in Plainview.

Scouting Wayland Baptist: The Pioneers are picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Sooner Athletic Conference, after going 2-8 last season. Jacoby Hunt, a senior running back from Sweetwater, led the team in rushing last season (106 carries, 373 yards, 3 TDs). He also had eight catches for 71 yards. He is one of five Big Country athletes on the roster – freshman DB Alquan Livingston (Abilene High), freshman LB Maison Dickinson (Abilene High), freshman offensive lineman Gabriel Allelo (Abilene High) and freshman quarterback Gabriel Baeza (Big Spring).

Cowboys update: HSU returns 61 players, including 19 starters (eight on offense and nine on defense), from a 9-1 team. Gaylon Glenn, a senior from Waco Connally, is expected to take over as the Cowboys starting quarterback. Senior offensive lineman Boomer Warren is a first-team all-American from Haslet, while fellow senior offensive lineman Eli Berkel is a second-teamer from Houston Langham Creek. Davonte Nephew, a sophomore safety from Willis, is a third-team all-American.

What the Cowboys need to do to win: Play clean and not take the Pioneers lightly. This is a chance for the Cowboys to get comfortable early and gather some momentum going into their next two games – at Wisconsin-Platteville (Sept. 17) and defending national champion UMHB (Sept. 24).

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: HSU 51, Wayland Baptist 7

