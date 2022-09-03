‘College GameDay’: How to Watch, Slate of Games

Get up bright and early for ESPN’s College GameDay. This weekend’s opening slate of games feels a lot like late November as opposed to a Labor Day start up.

College GameDay heads to Columbus, Ohio, for one of the most anticipated games of the entire season. And it’ll just be Sept. 3. We’ve got fifth-ranked Notre Dame taking on No. 2 Ohio State in the ‘Shoe. Truthfully, this game isn’t going to knock either team out of the national title picture. After all, check the calendar. It’s early September. But a victory will look so impressive once the College Football Playoff committee starts releasing its rankings, Nov. 1.

The show starts at 9 a.m. Eastern/ 8 a.m. Central. from St. John’s Arena on the Ohio State campus. You can find it on ESPN and ESPNU or on the ESPN app if you want to stream it. The three-hour show breaks down all the best games and it’ll end with the classic pick ’em. Lee Corso will put on the head gear of the team mascot he’s selecting, then it’s on to a day and night’s worth of action.

Rapper Jack Harlow Is Special College GameDay Guest

ESPN also is using a well-known rapper as its game picker. Jack Harlow, fresh off his co-hosting gig of the VMAs, will offer his thoughts on college football. And he’ll also perform during the three-hour show. That should wake you up!

College GameDay already has made one stop this season. The crew went live from Thursday night’s Backyard Brawl. Pittsburgh and West Virginia renewed their old Big East rivalry after an 11-year pause. (Blame conference realignment for taking the game off the schedule).

The entire crew picked Pitt, the defending ACC champions.

But not so fast, my friend. No one predicted how Pitt would win. The Panthers scored 14 points in a 43-second span to take a late 38-31 lead. The game ended on a fourth and 16 heave, when WVU quarterback JT Daniels threw to Reese Smith for what could’ve been a first and goal. But officials overturned the original call and ruled the pass incomplete.

Fingers crossed, the Ohio State-Notre Dame game will be the same sort of thriller. Oddsmakers don’t think it’ll be close, projecting the Buckeyes as 17-point favorites. Meanwhile, Marcus Freeman replaced Brian Kelly as head coach of the Irish. Kelly left South Bend for LSU last December.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrated an Ohio State victory in the Rose Bowl. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Remember, you’re watching College GameDay in the morning. But the big game isn’t until Saturday night, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. (Also check the ESPN app to stream the game). And yes, night games at the Shoe are wild.

And here’s another reason to spend Saturday night on your couch, watching this football game. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud is a legit Heisman contender. He finished fourth in 2021, with Alabama QB Bryce Young winning the trophy.