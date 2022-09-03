Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 41% of students in Louisiana are reading below grade level, according to the latest results from the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program. The decline in reading scores is why Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is once again proposing a plan to hold back young students who struggle to read.
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Moon Landrieu
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Maurice Edwin “Moon” Landrieu:. “Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied career of public service — especially as mayor of New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and judge for the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Moon was never afraid to be the man in the arena, and it’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today. In addition to his many contributions to our state and nation, he leaves behind the most enduring legacy of all – a family that continues his fight for equality. Donna and I are praying for his wife of nearly sixty-eight years, Verna, and all of his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”
WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
He “was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana” City and state leaders reflect on legacy of Moon Landrieu
It's a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu's passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch's loss of life.
wbrz.com
Despite calls for her resignation, Governor backs DCFS leader
BATON ROUGE- Despite growing calls for DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters to step down amid a number of problems at the agency she oversees, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday he stands behind her and has confidence in the job she's doing. "The day that is no longer the case,...
theadvocate.com
Negotiators talk down armed man at St. James High; start of school in Vacherie delayed to 9 a.m.
A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school. The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127...
A Louisiana law keeps special needs kids from getting care — one woman wants to change it
In a recent lawsuit, the Louisiana Department of Health admitted what every parent of a special needs child knows: There is always a need for more care for this population. Parents need time away from the rigors of child-rearing, whether it be to work, run errands, or simply have time to themselves.
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards $70,000 to State of Louisiana to Analyze Criminal Justice Data
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana has received $70,003 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, to expand, enhance, and maintain criminal justice data from law enforcement and construct a criminal justice performance retrieval system. The criminal justice performance retrieval system will improve the ability to access statewide criminal justice data for purposes of research, analysis, data sharing and compiling reports to assist Louisiana lawmakers.
WDSU
St. John elementary school vandalized, 6 arrested including 5 minors
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Five minors and a 21-year-old were arrested and accused in a vandalism at a St. John the Baptist Parish school. Desmond Kelson Jr., 21; three male minors, ages 14, 15, and 17; and two female minors, both 15, were arrested, according to the sheriff.
L'Observateur
Full protection by 2026: Corps of Engineers releases preliminary levee construction schedule
LAPLACE — While levees will be built to heights of approximately six feet by 2024, the newest stakeholder update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identifies 2026 as the completion date for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project. According to the preliminary levee construction schedule, gaps will...
NOLA.com
In Louisiana's child welfare system, Senate testimony reveals 'every day is excruciating'
Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself. The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight hearing Tuesday to press...
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) told lawmakers they need to hire hundreds of workers to keep up with the demand of new cases but lawmakers, former employees and members of the public testified Tuesday, September 6, 2022, there are other problems at the agency that a hiring spree alone will not fix.
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out this week
Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week
L'Observateur
Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda
BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for...
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
L'Observateur
SJSO: St. Charles Parish man arrested for 56 financial crime felonies
Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was re-booked Friday, September 2, 2022 in connection to financial crimes. On August 8, 2022, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Dallon on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish as well as several additional felonies related to his actions during his attempted arrest.
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
