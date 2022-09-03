ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

L'Observateur

STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards' Statement on the Passing of Moon Landrieu

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Maurice Edwin “Moon” Landrieu:. “Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied career of public service — especially as mayor of New Orleans, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and judge for the Louisiana Court of Appeal. Moon was never afraid to be the man in the arena, and it’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today. In addition to his many contributions to our state and nation, he leaves behind the most enduring legacy of all – a family that continues his fight for equality. Donna and I are praying for his wife of nearly sixty-eight years, Verna, and all of his loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Despite calls for her resignation, Governor backs DCFS leader

BATON ROUGE- Despite growing calls for DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters to step down amid a number of problems at the agency she oversees, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday he stands behind her and has confidence in the job she's doing. "The day that is no longer the case,...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards $70,000 to State of Louisiana to Analyze Criminal Justice Data

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana has received $70,003 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Bureau of Justice Statistics, to expand, enhance, and maintain criminal justice data from law enforcement and construct a criminal justice performance retrieval system. The criminal justice performance retrieval system will improve the ability to access statewide criminal justice data for purposes of research, analysis, data sharing and compiling reports to assist Louisiana lawmakers.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO: St. Charles Parish man arrested for 56 financial crime felonies

Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was re-booked Friday, September 2, 2022 in connection to financial crimes. On August 8, 2022, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Dallon on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish as well as several additional felonies related to his actions during his attempted arrest.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.

