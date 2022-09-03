BYU at South Florida odds, picks, and predictions

The BYU Cougars and the South Florida Bulls open their seasons Saturday in Tampa at 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the BYU vs. South Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

USF comes into the season after winning only 3 games in the first 2 seasons under coach Jeff Scott. After an offseason in which the Bulls took more than 20 transfers, including new starting QB Gerry Bohanon from Baylor, USF looks to start strong against a BYU team playing in the muggy conditions of Tampa.

BYU comes into this game with returning starting QB Jaren Hall for coach Kalani Sitake. With RB Tyler Allgeier drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, the Cougars will need to find different options on offense if they want to return to double-digit victories and a Top-25 ranking. This game seems like an ease into the season for BYU, but with the weather forecast to be in the mid-90s with humidity at the same level, the Cougars may find it more difficult than anticipated.

It would also not be out of the question to expect a weather delay in this game for lightning. Meaning, any momentum gained early, could be gone by the end of a hard-fought game.

BYU at South Florida odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:40 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : BYU -420 (bet $420 to win $100) | South Florida +330 (bet $100 to win $330)

: BYU -420 (bet $420 to win $100) | South Florida +330 (bet $100 to win $330) Against the spread (ATS) : BYU -11.5 (-108) | South Florida +11.5 (-112)

: BYU -11.5 (-108) | South Florida +11.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

BYU at South Florida picks and predictions

Prediction

BYU 27, South Florida 21

PASS.

BYU (-420) will win, but staying away from a ML this expensive is a better way to use your money. If you are intent on betting this game, I’d suggest including BYU (-420) in a parlay and not betting it separate.

BACK SOUTH FLORIDA +11.5 (-112).

It is going to be in the mid-90s and the humidity will be something BYU is not used to. The Cougars tried getting ready for these conditions by practicing in a heated indoor area with water drenching the field to approximate the humidity.

It will not be enough to avoid the misery, cramping and exhaustion once the game gets into the late stages. BYU may jump out early with Hall leading the way, but in the end, USF +11.5 (-112) will cover. It’s my FAVORITE PLAY of this game.

UNDER 58.5 (-110) is the way to go.

South Florida has a lot to prove this season under coach Scott. After 3 wins in 2 years, even Bulls fans are restless. With a litany of fresh faces and a better defense than offense coming back for the Bulls, this could turn into an ugly matchup.

Although many early-season games have hit the Over thus far, this one, with heat and humidity abound, will cash Under tickets. Much like the Charlotte at FAU game did a week ago in Boca Raton when the total was 59.5 and the game ended 43-13. Take UNDER 58.5 (-110), but it’s just a lean in this direction.

