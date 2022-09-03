ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State at South Carolina odds, picks, and predictions

By dominickpetrillo
 4 days ago
The Georgia State Panthers and South Carolina Gamecocks open their 2022 seasons in Columbia Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Georgia State vs. South Carolina odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

South Carolina mainly used 3 different quarterbacks during last season’s 7-6 campaign, which included a 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Dukes Mayo Bowl. As for 2022, the Gamecocks come into the season with a true starting QB in Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler. Coach Shane Beamer has familiarity with Rattler as he was an assistant head coach with the Sooners before taking the Gamecocks job before the 2021 season.

Both player and coach are hoping Rattler can rejuvenate a career that took a downturn last season when the QB was benched at Oklahoma. This Week 1 matchup against Georgia State is just what the doctor ordered for South Carolina to get off to a good start.

Georgia State returns to the field after an 8-5 season. Since joining the FBS level in 2013, the Panthers, first under coach Bill Curry and now under coach Shawn Elliott, have been a model of consistency. Finishing near the middle or top of the Sun Belt Conference is far different than going into Columbia and beating South Carolina though. This means a close game might not be in the cards here.

Georgia State at South Carolina odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Georgia State +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | South Carolina -450 (bet $450 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia State +11.5 (-110) | South Carolina -11.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Georgia State at South Carolina picks and predictions

Prediction

South Carolina 34, Georgia State 17

STAY AWAY. There’s no value in backing a favorite at -450.

This one could remain close for a while, and it might look like the Panthers will have a chance. But in the second half, the Gamecocks will run away with it. Numbers on the ML this high should not be played.

As mentioned, I expect a slow start, but SOUTH CAROLINA -11.5 (-110) is my FAVORITE PLAY in this contest.

Rattler and a solid defense will do damage in this game against a Georgia State team that will try to run the ball and use game flow to control the clock.

While Rattler and the Gamecocks will be throwing, the Panthers, who run the ball as much as any team outside a service academy, will do just that … and come up short. Don’t get fooled by Georgia State having a better record than South Carolina last season.

UNDER 55.5 (-115) is the screaming play here.

Defense and rushing the ball. These 2 factors will keep this game from hitting the Over. It’s not as strong a play as the South Carolina spread, but it’s close.

