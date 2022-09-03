ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Recent Obituary: Betty Jeanne Jacobs, John W. ‘Jack’ McGuire Sr.

Of Chelsea, age 82, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kresge Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Nashville, Michigan, the daughter of Albert Joseph and Mary Alvadena (Feighner) Bell. Betty earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. On August 22, 1964, she...
CHELSEA, MI
Sept. 10: Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show

Fishville Farms Events will host a Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds. We will be collecting donations of school supplies and backpacks for local foster care students at this show. This show will also support 40 local crafters, bakers and artisans in their small businesses as well. By giving them a safe place to showcase and sell their creations and products, we help them to be able to afford the necessities in life as well as help support their children’s growth and future as well.
CHELSEA, MI
Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Reunion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) Chelsea’s 1972 graduation class is holding its 50th reunion, on Oct. 8 at Valiant restaurant in Chelsea, from 2 to 5 p.m. We’re looking for classmates. If you have an address, phone number, and/or...
CHELSEA, MI
Sept. 11: Captivating Caterpillars at the Discovery Center

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story and the Waterloo Natural History Association for sponsoring this program.) CAPTIVATING CATERPILLARS: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. Spiny and smooth, colorful and camouflaged, hairy and hairless, caterpillars are an amazingly diverse group of animals.
CHELSEA, MI
Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission Planning Timbertown Survey

Be on the lookout for a survey about what improvements you’d like to see at Timbertown. That was one of the topics addressed by the Chelsea Parks and Recreation Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting. Terris Ahrens, executive director of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, addressed the Parks Commission about what to include in the survey. Look for questions about how to improve safety as well as how to improve the parking lot.
CHELSEA, MI
Zero Waste Coalition at Farm to Table Event

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jean Vargas for the information and photos in this story.) The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) was recently invited to the Farm to Table Event sponsored by 5 Healthy Towns and held at Robin Hills Farm on Aug. 21. The group was there to...
CHELSEA, MI
Sept. 7: Wednesday Farmers Market Offerings Abound

Discover the variety of fresh produce, plants, flowers, and baked goods at the Chelsea Wednesday Farmers Market. It runs from 1-5 p.m. at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot, at 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52. There will be a huge selection of fresh...
