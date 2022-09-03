ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
Cleveland.com

What did we learn about Ohio State football’s defense after its win over Notre Dame?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Outside of giving up a 54-yard pass play to open the game, Jim Knowles’ debut as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator was a success. The Buckeyes gave up just 10 points to Notre Dame, none of which came in the second half. They also only gave just 72 yards — 253 overall — in the second half. Those 10 points were also the least amount the program’s given up against a top-five opponent since a 38-7 win over a fourth-ranked Penn State team in 1996.
