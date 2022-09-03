Read full article on original website
Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
10 Ohio State football rants and takes on Miyan Williams, play calling and more: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, it’s time for more rants and takes on the Buckeyes as Doug Lesmerises welcomes 10 strong opinions from the OSU text subscribers (sign up for a free trial at 614-350-3315) and comments on all of them. In order, the topics are:
KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star edge, sees ‘aggressive’ Ohio State defense on visit: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State brought out all of the star power for its showdown with Notre Dame. In addition to the glitz and the glamour, there was a hard-hitting, physical defense that stole the show and had recruits buzzing by the end of the evening. KingJoseph Edwards, a 2024...
What C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s passing offense learned against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s coaches spent the offseason trying to tamp down assumptions of brilliance for the 2022 offense. Notre Dame delivered the message to anyone who had not yet received it. It forced the Buckeye offense to work hard, and deep into the night, to secure a 21-10 season-opening victory.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
Five Arkansas State players Ohio State football fans should worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference, which has risen to become one of the more competitive Group of Five leagues in recent years. Yet the roster the Red Wolves will bring to Ohio Stadium on Saturday is full of Power 5 flavor. That starts...
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Are the Buckeyes primed for a big payoff following recruiting weekend?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is coming off its biggest recruiting weekend of the Ryan Day era, so of course, the next question is when and if it’ll reap the benefits of it. While the Buckeyes were opening their season with a 21-10 win over Notre Dame on...
What did we learn about Ohio State football’s defense after its win over Notre Dame?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Outside of giving up a 54-yard pass play to open the game, Jim Knowles’ debut as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator was a success. The Buckeyes gave up just 10 points to Notre Dame, none of which came in the second half. They also only gave just 72 yards — 253 overall — in the second half. Those 10 points were also the least amount the program’s given up against a top-five opponent since a 38-7 win over a fourth-ranked Penn State team in 1996.
Democratic governor hopeful Nan Whaley proposes steps to create more Ohio construction jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, says Ohio’s state government should do more to create unionized construction jobs by expanding training and setting new state contract requirements. However, even if elected, the money for Whaley’s plan would first have to be approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio...
2 end up in hospital after trying to pull brother from Ohio pond, reports say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition and another man also was hospitalized Wednesday after they jumped into a pond to help their brother, who had driven his car into a pond, reports say. WBNS Channel 10 reports the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at an...
Elected official arrested in stabbing of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas-area elected public official was arrested Wednesday and identified by police as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a...
