Daily Bullets (Sept. 3): OSU and CFP Expansion, McElwain ‘Can Easily See Them Winning the Big 12’

STILLWATER — It sounds as if the Cowboys aren’t quite sure when they’ll get a depth piece at running back on the field. Deondre Jackson, a transfer from Texas A&M, missed Oklahoma State’s 58-44 season-opening win against Central Michigan last week after tweeting he is dealing with “transcript issues.” On Monday, OSU coach Mike Gundy said Jackson has done his part, but now it’s about waiting on the NCAA.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO