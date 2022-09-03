ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday

September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster (June 30, 1944 – September 2, 2022)

Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

September proclaimed “Hunger Action Month” by Mayor Kaumo at tonight’s city council meeting

Rock Springs, Wy – Regular session Rock Springs City Council meeting on September 6, 2022, entailed a proclamation unique to the city’s history. The statement read by Mayor Tim Kaumo was that of a call to action by the community in naming September as “Hunger Action Month”. A similar proclamation was addressed at Green River’s City Council meeting, uniting the two cities in the commitment to hunger support.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride

Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
#Linus School Sports#Soda Springs#Highschoolsports#Rock Springs 21 Lander 44#No Score Mountain View 2
wyo4news.com

Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)

Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

