Lady Mustangs finally playing home soccer and volleyball matches today
September 7, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustang women’s volleyball and soccer seasons started on August 17, but each team has yet to play a home match until today. Both will play Colorado Northwestern Community College. Today’s Lady Mustang soccer match is at 1 p.m....
Patriotism from peaks to prairie: Wyoming women of the daughters of the American Revolution
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum in collaboration with the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating the history of the Wyoming DAR with the traveling show “Patriotism from Peaks to Prairie: Wyoming Women of the Daughters of the American Revolution” going on through the month of September.
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
Rock Springs and Green River City Council Agendas for September 6, 2022
September 6, 2022 – The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular session tonight at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Here are the links to see the complete agendas for each meeting:
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster (June 30, 1944 – September 2, 2022)
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
September proclaimed “Hunger Action Month” by Mayor Kaumo at tonight’s city council meeting
Rock Springs, Wy – Regular session Rock Springs City Council meeting on September 6, 2022, entailed a proclamation unique to the city’s history. The statement read by Mayor Tim Kaumo was that of a call to action by the community in naming September as “Hunger Action Month”. A similar proclamation was addressed at Green River’s City Council meeting, uniting the two cities in the commitment to hunger support.
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride
Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 7, 2022
September 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
