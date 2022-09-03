ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates

The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath

A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
GREENWICH, CT
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it

STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
sheltonherald.com

Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community

While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department has terminated three officers for alleged harassment and misconduct, according to the chief of police. On Friday during a special meeting, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate three police officers. The officers had been placed on paid administrative leave in June 2022 […]
MADISON, CT

