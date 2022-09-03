Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
sheltonherald.com
Trial against Greenwich school board over bullying lawsuit delayed, now set for early 2023
GREENWICH — The trial in a wrongful death lawsuit of a Greenwich High School student who died by suicide in 2013, allegedly after years of bullying, is now set to take place early next year. Acting as the administrators of his estate, the family of Bart Palosz, who died...
Linda Mangano's attorneys request she remain out on bail while appealing conviction
Attorneys for Linda Mangano pleaded with federal judges Tuesday that she remain out on bail while she appeals her conviction.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates
The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven sues to recoup costs from unpermitted East Coastin’ motorcycle event
NEW HAVEN — That city has filed a civil lawsuit against organizers of the East Coastin’ motorcycle rally, an unpermitted event held last year that drew thousands of bikers from across the country despite objections from local officials. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Tuesday the city is seeking liability...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath
A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Register Citizen
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it
STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
‘Report Animal Abuse. Stop Domestic Abuse’ – Desmond’s Army launches first billboard campaign
A new billboard campaign launched Labor Day depicts the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.
NewsTimes
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island closed due to complaints of trash, human waste: ‘It’s disgusting’
NEW FAIRFIELD — Litter and human waste on Blueberry Island has resulted in the official shutdown of the popular Candlewood Lake gathering spot. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper’s Office announced Blueberry Island’s indefinite closure Friday, citing unsanitary conditions on the island. The island was closed by order...
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department has terminated three officers for alleged harassment and misconduct, according to the chief of police. On Friday during a special meeting, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate three police officers. The officers had been placed on paid administrative leave in June 2022 […]
Comments / 2