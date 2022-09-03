PERSONALITIES: Glastonbury musician is in the groove

Musician James Norkawich has collaborated with other classical crossover artists to create albums that appeal to a wide audience. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

GLASTONBURY — Local musician James Norkawich first started playing the piano at the age of 3, and has since had a long journey of enhancing his musicianship, leading up to new projects of honoring the past while looking to the future of music.

wHO HE IS: Pianist, composer, arranger; creates classical crossover albums.

WHAT IT IS: Music that has strong classical influences and appeal to a wide audience.

WEBSITE: jamesanorkawich.com

A native of Bridgeport, Norkawich said he had an ideal childhood.