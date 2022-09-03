ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Everything WMU coach Tim Lester said about Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
 4 days ago

The Broncos head coach was highly complimentary of the Spartans

Michigan State football opened its 2022 campaign with a 35-13 home victory over Western Michigan on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

Following the game, Broncos head coach Tim Lester addressed the media and was asked a few questions about the Spartans. Here's what Western Michigan's head man had to say about MSU.

On Michigan State forcing two fumbles:

We didn't get the job done. Our number one thing coming into the game was to take care of the ball and I don't think we did a good job of that. Obviously, we turned the ball over twice in the red zone, two lost fumbles. We need to be better to beat a good team like that. Good game for [quarterback] Jack [Salopek]. I thought, numbers-wise, he had a decent day. He probably wouldn't agree. He thinks there were too many things he missed. He has a high expectation of himself, and he is going to get better. I was overall happy with the effort and happy with the fight, but we have got to be able to take care of the ball and have to make more plays.

About Jacoby Windman and MSU front-seven:

He is a great player, we knew their front seven were going to be great. I was happy with the 141 yards rushing, I think if it was a closer game we could've rushed for more — 150 was the goal. They pushed us around early. It'll be interesting to see how many were on Jack [Salopek]. The two things that come with a first-time quarterback is red zone inefficiencies, they are a little slow with the ball, and then taking too many sacks early on. It's a great way to learn when you get hit by a 300-pound-guy. Seven sacks [allowed] in one game is way too many, we have got to be better up front and we have got to make sure he knows where his checkdowns are so he doesn't take too many hits.

On Tre Mosley's late TD catch:

You can't turn a guy loose. And I didn't feel like we turned a guy loose until the last one. They got us on a blitz, our WILL (weak side linebacker) has to roll with that guy and he had space.

On Daniel Barker's one-handed TD catch:

The one-handed catch in the corner is a one-handed catch in the corner, you know. We were in his hip pocket.

On pressuring QB Payton Thorne:

We knew we couldn't let him sit back there and throw it around, we had to get to him. And we did, he only took one sack because he is a great quarterback. But 12-for-24 for him is a pretty stout defensive day. But we've got to be able to cover in man coverage. We had four corners play today. We had a pick, which is huge. Against this team, we knew we had to get to him, with that receiving corps and the tight end and the skill positions they had. We respected them a ton coming in on their skill positions. The plan was to go get him and make him uncomfortable, but you got to play great man coverage and know that in man coverage, they could be a big one. I'm happy with how they fought.

On what he told Thorne, Jayden Reed after the game:

It's just good to see him. I just said good luck. He said it was a great game and our guys played hard. I asked him if he was all right. And he said he was. Told him I love him and I'm going to be rooting for him. And it'll be fun to root for him now, because we weren't today. It was good to see him and Jayden after the game as well. Jayden is a great kid, he just said thank you for helping him get his start and helping him grow. I wish those guys the best from here on out.

Nick Miller
4d ago

Westerns QB played one hell of a game, first game as a freshman the kid killed it. MSU needs to play better against this team in the future they have some good young players that’re bound to improve

MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State University
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
