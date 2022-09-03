Read full article on original website
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Keira Walsh completes Barcelona transfer for world record fee
Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Man City in world record transfer believed to be worth €400,000.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Champions League roundup 7/9/22: Liverpool embarrassed by Napoli; Barcelona win big
Champions League roundup from day two of matchday one - including Liverpool away to Napoli and Barcelona hosting Viktoria Plzen.
Jackie Groenen not pushing to leave Man Utd before transfer deadline
Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is not pushing to leave the club in the final days of the summer transfer window, but has acknowledged that there is interest in her from other clubs.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Ousmane Dembele hails Xavi & admits he always wanted Barcelona stay
Ousmane Dembele reflects on his contract negotiations & enjoying life under Xavi.
Transfer rumours: Rashford contract talks; Premier League interest in Musiala
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Marcus Rashford, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham, Ferran Torres, Lucas Moura & more.
Konrad Laimer insists Premier League is 'not a must' amid Liverpool links
Konrad Laimer has said he will consider his future more carefully than solely focus on moving to the Premier League amid Liverpool transfer links.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Marcos Alonso speaks about living out his lifelong dream at Barcelona unveiling
Marcos Alonso speaks about his dream joining Barcelona after leaving Chelsea.
Bayern Munich director cools talk of Harry Kane plan for 2023
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic cools talk of a move for Harry Kane in 2023.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
