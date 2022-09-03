ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Avelo Pushes Earliest Flight Times To 6:30 A.M.

Morris Cove neighbors will get a half-hour reprieve from morning airplane noises starting on Thursday, as Avelo Airlines pushes back its earliest daily from 6 to 6:30 a.m. That scheduling change is included in a voluntary agreement that the new budget airline struck with the city and the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority back on June 28.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'We think it will be strong' | Orchards prepare for fall season to begin

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — The peak business season for apple orchards and other businesses offering fall activities across Connecticut will begin this weekend. With the kids back in school and Labor Day over, autumn is here. Orchards are preparing for the busy season and are expecting a strong one. Lyman Orchards in Middlefield has nearly 200 acres of pumpkins and fruits. They have been a staple in Middlefield since opening in the early 1740s.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

In Southington, an art exhibit supporting Ukraine opens

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) recently opened “Volya: Free Will” – a Ukrainian Women’s Art Exhibit. Eight of the artists, whose works are being showcased, now live in central Connecticut and have left the war-torn nation of Ukraine. “It’s very humbling...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

