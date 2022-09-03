Read full article on original website
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Avelo Pushes Earliest Flight Times To 6:30 A.M.
Morris Cove neighbors will get a half-hour reprieve from morning airplane noises starting on Thursday, as Avelo Airlines pushes back its earliest daily from 6 to 6:30 a.m. That scheduling change is included in a voluntary agreement that the new budget airline struck with the city and the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority back on June 28.
'We think it will be strong' | Orchards prepare for fall season to begin
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — The peak business season for apple orchards and other businesses offering fall activities across Connecticut will begin this weekend. With the kids back in school and Labor Day over, autumn is here. Orchards are preparing for the busy season and are expecting a strong one. Lyman Orchards in Middlefield has nearly 200 acres of pumpkins and fruits. They have been a staple in Middlefield since opening in the early 1740s.
Meeting Special NEADS: FOX61 to sponsor potential NEADS World Class Service Dog
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and the Tegna Foundation are sponsoring a possible future NEADS World Class Service Dog. The New England non-profit trains and pairs service dogs with people in need across our region. In the coming weeks, FOX61 will be matched with a puppy that we’ll name and...
Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation
I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Connecticut runners reminded of safety precautions following kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the running community in Connecticut were forced to think about their safety after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee. "It just is a very stark reminder that we always need to be prepared....
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Officials warn of flooding near rivers, urban areas as rain continues Tuesday
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Connecticut has seen rain non-stop since Monday night, resulting in flash flooding and rising water levels. New Haven County saw the worst amounts of flooding early Tuesday morning, but the attention is still on other areas of the state that are known for flooding as the rain continues to fall.
Here's when the fall foliage peak will reach Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Now that it's past Labor Day, it's time to think about fall, especially for those trying to plan a weekend escape to northern New England, or for those looking forward to the arrival of fall color here in southern New England. We've already reported on how...
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
In Southington, an art exhibit supporting Ukraine opens
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) recently opened “Volya: Free Will” – a Ukrainian Women’s Art Exhibit. Eight of the artists, whose works are being showcased, now live in central Connecticut and have left the war-torn nation of Ukraine. “It’s very humbling...
