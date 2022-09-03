ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Randy Rainbow vies for Emmy as he brings his ‘Pink Glasses’ satire to Kansas City

By Lynn Elber
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

If Randy Rainbow is adored by the legendary Carol Burnett, and he is, what flimsy excuse could TV academy voters have to deny him an Emmy for his fourth nomination?

Rainbow, who has raised musical parody to a political-satire art form, is again David facing Goliath. His competition in the short-form series category includes shows from James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.

On top of his Emmy hoopla, Rainbow is on the road with his national “The Pink Glasses Tour,” named for a favorite accessory (and a song he co-wrote with composer Alan Menken). He’s due in Kansas City on Sept. 9.

Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” has nabbed the Emmy the past three years. Does Rainbow see the British actor-comedian as his chief nemesis?

“Nemesis is a strong word,” Rainbow replied, waiting a perfectly timed beat: “Enemy,” he said, tongue-in-cheek. “No, I’m a big James Corden fan, so it’s been an honor to share the category with him. They could throw it to the little guy every once in a while.”

It’s true that the self-described little guy doesn’t have a network or its resources to draw on. But his YouTube videos — typically merciless, fearless and peppy roasts of conservative politicians and policies — have racked up more than a half-billion views, and he’s amassed 3 million-plus social media followers.

“He’s a genius,” Burnett said of Rainbow. “His lyrics are right up there with Stephen Sondheim. … In fact, Steve said he’s one of the best lyricists around today. I mean, that’s a quote from Sondheim, and that’s from the master himself.”

The late Sondheim said just that. John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among Rainbow’s many other prominent admirers.

His latest Emmy nomination is for “Gay,” which takes on Florida’s GOP governor and the new law he championed that bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“It’s my send-up, tribute I guess you could call it, to Ron DeSantis and his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Rainbow said, using the title bestowed by its critics. “That video obviously has a lot of meaning, and I was very proud that it made such an impact. It was nice to be recognized for that one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTKHC_0hgk6CrN00
Randy Rainbow gained fame with his music videos skewering politicians. Now he’s bringing his live show to Kansas City in September. File photo

But it’s the desire to entertain, not punditry, that drives his career, he said.

“I didn’t get into this because of an interest in politics. I’m certainly more interested in politics now than I was when I started doing YouTube videos 11 years ago,” he said, attributing the shift to his own maturity and the times.

“But I try to stay true to my initial intent, which is only to be amusing and bring a little levity to these situations which are otherwise anything but light,” he said. “I think that that’s the reason that it continues to resonate with people and why people still get a kick out of my stuff.”

The escapism of make-believe is what helped sustain Rainbow — his real family name — as a shy and bullied youngster, along with the unstinting love of his mother, Gwen, and the grandmother he called Nanny. The three of them shared a passion for music, and Rainbow credits Nanny’s caustic humor as another key influence.

When he hit adolescence, Gwen Rainbow accepted without hesitation that her son was gay. In his touching and lively new memoir, “Playing With Myself,” Rainbow recalls his mom’s reassurance that she “loved her gay friends.”

“I certainly didn’t remember ever meeting them,” Rainbow writes. “I mean, I’m gay five minutes and suddenly my mother’s Liza Minnelli at Studio 54?”

His musician-father was “reasonably tolerant,” Rainbow says in the book. But Gerry Rainbow dismissed young Randy’s early artistic efforts, telling him he’d never earn a living “wearing wigs and making silly videos.”

So much for predictions, with Rainbow’s YouTube success just the start. He’s touring to promote his latest album, “A Little Brains, a Little Talent,” includes duets with Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone, Broadway stars he’d long admired from afar.

His Emmy category was set to be announced Sept. 3 as part of the creative arts Emmy ceremony that precedes the Sept. 12 main awards show.

Rainbow still runs a lean video operation. The studio is in his two-bedroom New York City apartment, “where all the magic happens,” he said during a recent Zoom interview, gesturing at the modest space. A producer, arranger and musicians tailor songs to Rainbow’s specifications.

He writes the lyrics often usually set to the Broadway tunes he reveres. In the guise of a TV reporter, he conducts mock interviews with clips of his targets before launching into a bespoke song. He’s lead vocalist, his own backup singers in a dazzling array of costumes, and he does the editing.

He knows how to sell a song. Rainbow’s supple voice adapts easily to every tune, and his boyishly handsome face becomes a veritable flipbook of vivid expressions that slide from faux sincerity to skepticism to wide-eyed alarm.

The source material Rainbow draws on is equally varied. “Gurl, You’re a Karen,” which mocks Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, is set to the tune of “Dentist,” sung by Steve Martin in the 1986 film “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“Gay” is set to “Shy,” a song Burnett performed when she made her Tony-nominated Broadway debut in the 1959 musical “Once Upon a Mattress.” In his first viral political video, Rainbow inserted himself as moderator of the 2016 Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton presidential debate and did a “Mary Poppins” riff on Trump’s use of the impromptu word “braggadocious.”

“He’s super callous, fragile, egocentric braggadocious. Likes to throw big words around and hopes that we all notice. If he keeps repeating them they might just make him POTUS,” belted out Rainbow.

The biting lyrics and brassy on-screen persona aside, Rainbow is “funny and loving, and there’s just this kind of sweetness to him,” said Burnett, a friend as well as a fan. “You just fall in love with him.”

Burnett said she shares his political perspective, but Rainbow has learned from meeting fans that they aren’t all in sync. Some have bluntly informed him they dislike his views but love his videos.

“In a way, what I’m trying to do is transcend the politics of it all. So that’s always nice to hear,” he said.

Randy Rainbow in Kansas City

Randy Rainbow will bring his Pink Glassses Tour to the Uptown Theater at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. See uptowntheater.com for details and COVID-19 restrictions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Florida State
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
flatlandkc.org

Emerging KC Food Star Sustains Legacy of Italian Gardens

As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant at 12th and Baltimore. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
James Corden
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
John Legend
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Randy Rainbow
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
1070 KHMO-AM

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Pink#Satire#British
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
882
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy