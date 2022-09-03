ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Ridge

Founded on former farmland southwest of Chicago, Burr Ridge is a town that’s maintained its character without being overly crowded by tracts upon tracts of residential developments and shopping centers. There’s space here, whether you want to get an easy parking spot at the town center, take the family to a sprawling park, or get away from it all at a well-known day spa.
The sixth and newest outlet of the ever-growing local GIA MIA chain of Italian restaurants may be the most distinctive yet, thanks to its location in the former Nichols Library in downtown Naperville (110 S. Washington St., 331 204-7222). The extensively remodeled 1890s-era historic building provides a distinctive ambiance with...
Drummer Jim Sonefeld’s memoir of Hootie, healing and one hell of a ride. For a time in the early 1990s, there was no bigger band in the world than Hootie & the Blowfish. The group’s debut album, Cracked Rear View, was one of the best selling in the history of rock music. It saturated radio airwaves, television, and culture, and placed the quartet at the center of the American music conversation — for better and for worse.
Authentic Greek "street food" is the drawing card at the recently opened Molos Taverna Greek Restaurant and Bar in Wheaton (1072 College Ave., 630 313-6700). Owned and operated by the proprietors of the adjacent Hen House — a popular breakfast/lunch spot — Molos features a quaint Mediterranean atmosphere with white tables, olive trees and a white stone bar.
Don’t Throw those Old VCR Tapes Away

It’s 2022. Do you know where your VHS and Betamax videotapes are?. Rick Klein of Downers Grove wants them, even if there are just old episodes of soap operas on them. It’s the commercials and local TV shows he’s really interested in — cultural throwbacks otherwise lost to oblivion thanks to our old habit of taping over stuff.
