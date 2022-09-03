This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A blind cave-dwelling weevil, an ant that protects the caterpillars of one of Australia’s rarest butterflies, and the first millipede to actually have more than 1,000 legs were among 139 new species described by scientists at CSIRO in the past year.

