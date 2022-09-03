ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alarm Bells as Satellites Reveal a Third of Pakistan Underwater

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Aid workers have appealed for urgent donations to fight the “absolutely devastating” impact of flooding in Pakistan, as new satellite images appeared to confirm that a third of the country is now underwater.
Ants That Tend Caterpillars? Millipedes With More Than 1,000 Legs?

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A blind cave-dwelling weevil, an ant that protects the caterpillars of one of Australia’s rarest butterflies, and the first millipede to actually have more than 1,000 legs were among 139 new species described by scientists at CSIRO in the past year.
Tanya Plibersek
Scientists Aim to Bring the Tasmanian Tiger Back From Extinction

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The colorized thylacine footage was created by Australia’s National Film and Sound Archive. Scientists in Australia and the US have launched an ambitious multimillion-dollar project to bring back the thylacine,...
US Farmers Face Plague of Pests as Soil Temperatures Rise

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Agricultural pests that devour key food crops are advancing northwards in the US and becoming more widespread as the climate hots up, new research warns. The corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) is...
