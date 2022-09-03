World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — September 3rd is World Vulture Day! And we’re showing off Fester, who calls Nashville Zoo home.

Fester stretches out his wings in front of News 2’s Davis Nolan.

Davis asks, “What is it doing?”

“They’re sunning,” answered Nashville Zoo Ambassador Animal Keeper Jake Belair. “They love the feeling of the sun on their wings. And it also helps cook off extra bacteria from getting into carcasses. It’s definitely helpful for a couple of different reasons, there.”

Davis can’t help but notice how big the wings are.

“Turkey vultures have a wingspan of about four, four, and a half feet,” said Belair. “Every bird’s different. He’s a big bird. He weighs about five pounds, which is a good size for a turkey vulture.”

Belair said Fester is eleven-years-old and native to Tennessee.

He added that vultures are like a clean-up crew. “Vultures are super important all around the world where you can find them because they eat dead animals that are on the side of the road or in a field or a forest. And that’s really crucial for every animal out there, including humans because, those dead things can spread disease, and harbor bacteria, things like that.”

Usually, if you see one vulture, then you’ll also see several others.

“It’s really cool to see them congregating, especially the black vultures are really social, and are really fun to see hopping around together, and getting into food together,” said Belair.

Visitors to the zoo can see Fester in the animal show that takes place every day at the amphitheater at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday and right here on WKRN.com.





