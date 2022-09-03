ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutchogue, NY

northforker.com

Exploring the North Fork pizza trail

Pizza by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market | Photography by David Benthal. Ah, the North Fork. A must-visit destination for beaches, wineries, pumpkins and, I would argue, pizza. I’ve eaten pizza all over Italy and the U.S. and believe the North Fork’s variety of pizza spots make it a must when visiting the area or just figuring out your family dinner. From gourmet to traditional, local standby to newcomer, these spots make the case for establishing an official North Fork Pizza Trail.
MATTITUCK, NY
northforker.com

The List: These fruity condiments are our jam

Schmitt’s Farm in Riverhead makes carrot cake jam. (Credit: David Benthal) As summer winds down, we’re overcome with gratitude for all the bounty the North Fork has offered: plump red strawberries, tart blackberries, succulent peaches. In retrospect, the season for each fruit can seem fleeting. That’s why we’re especially thankful for jam, the perfect way to savor the taste of summer all year long.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork

If you walk through the produce section of the grocery store, you’ll likely come across a crate of white bulbs generically labeled as ‘garlic.’ Though many supermarkets often sell just one type of garlic, there are many varieties grown, each with their own unique flavors and uses.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.

Poppy & Rose Wine Co. may be the newest wine label to hit the North Fork, but founder Kelly Koch certainly isn’t new to wine. The new line of wines has been in development for over a year by Koch, a longtime North Fork winemaker. The first three wines — a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé — will be unveiled at a launch party Sept. 9 at Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue, where Koch has been working nonstop to perfect her first vintage.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify Delaware drowning victim

TOWN OF HIGHLAND – State Police have released the identity of a man who drowned in the Delaware River in the Town of Highland last Saturday as Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, of Flanders, New York. Troopers said Xujar was at the Landers Minisink Campground with family and friends for...
HIGHLAND, NY
longisland.com

Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
BELLPORT, NY
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislator Nick Caracappa Holds Press Conference for Crash Site Clean-Up Bill

On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police

A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
CENTEREACH, NY

