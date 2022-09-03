Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
northforker.com
Exploring the North Fork pizza trail
Pizza by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market | Photography by David Benthal. Ah, the North Fork. A must-visit destination for beaches, wineries, pumpkins and, I would argue, pizza. I’ve eaten pizza all over Italy and the U.S. and believe the North Fork’s variety of pizza spots make it a must when visiting the area or just figuring out your family dinner. From gourmet to traditional, local standby to newcomer, these spots make the case for establishing an official North Fork Pizza Trail.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: 10,000 square feet of resort-style living in Mattituck
From an indoor pool to a wine lounge, the things enjoyed most when we are on vacation at an upscale resort are found in this week’s dream home. This sprawling 10,000-square foot chalet-inspired estate sits on a 5-acre lot in Mattituck. “The property is absolutely incredible,” listing agent Kristy...
northforker.com
The List: These fruity condiments are our jam
Schmitt’s Farm in Riverhead makes carrot cake jam. (Credit: David Benthal) As summer winds down, we’re overcome with gratitude for all the bounty the North Fork has offered: plump red strawberries, tart blackberries, succulent peaches. In retrospect, the season for each fruit can seem fleeting. That’s why we’re especially thankful for jam, the perfect way to savor the taste of summer all year long.
northforker.com
Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork
If you walk through the produce section of the grocery store, you’ll likely come across a crate of white bulbs generically labeled as ‘garlic.’ Though many supermarkets often sell just one type of garlic, there are many varieties grown, each with their own unique flavors and uses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northforker.com
Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.
Poppy & Rose Wine Co. may be the newest wine label to hit the North Fork, but founder Kelly Koch certainly isn’t new to wine. The new line of wines has been in development for over a year by Koch, a longtime North Fork winemaker. The first three wines — a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé — will be unveiled at a launch party Sept. 9 at Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue, where Koch has been working nonstop to perfect her first vintage.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Man Who Used Fake Check to Purchase Vehicle in West Babylon
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a car in West Babylon last month. A man used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2008 Ford F350 utility...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify Delaware drowning victim
TOWN OF HIGHLAND – State Police have released the identity of a man who drowned in the Delaware River in the Town of Highland last Saturday as Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, of Flanders, New York. Troopers said Xujar was at the Landers Minisink Campground with family and friends for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: Police looking for man who used fraudulent check to buy vehicle in West Babylon last month
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in West Babylon last month.
longisland.com
Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
longisland.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislator Nick Caracappa Holds Press Conference for Crash Site Clean-Up Bill
On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch
Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.
Manorville man seriously injured after hitting tree in Bellport
Police say Lester Russell Jr., 40, was driving a Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue in Bellport around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into a tree.
Smithtown East School District Responds To Teacher's Allegations Following Firing
A teacher from the region who was let go is making waves with allegations that he was let go for being a friend and ally to the school's LGBTQ community. The incident began playing out in public in Suffolk County on Long Island when Smithtown High School East teacher Josh Tilton claimed on Instagram that he was denied tenure because of his beliefs.
NBC New York
Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police
A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Floral Park Man Charged in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Jericho Turnpike
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced the indictment of a Floral Park man on charges including manslaughter, for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at a high rate of speed and crashing into a vehicle on Jericho Turnpike, killing the driver, in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, 19,...
Duo Wanted For Greenwich Smash-Grab Saks Fifth Avenue Store Burglary Nabbed In Westchester
Two men have been arrested for allegedly smashing their car through the front of a Saks Fifth Avenue store and making off with merchandise. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2 on Greenwich Avenue. According to Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, officers...
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
