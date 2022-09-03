ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fall foliage will peak in October

By Marcus Bagwell
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon. The peak time for Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky is mid-October into November.

Drought lingers in some areas of Middle Tennessee

Smokymountains.com’s fall foliage map predicts when and where fall colors peak. Primary data used are Meteorology elements like temperature, moisture, precipitation, sunlight, etc. This year, they are allowing you to provide real-time leaf reports to help shape future updates and predictions for upcoming years. While their coverage is the entire lower 48, their emphasis remains on the Smoky Mountain region.

Foliage starts in far East Tennessee the week of September 19. However, it may take until the weeks of October 3 or 10 to see a big difference. In Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, look for leaf colors to change between the weeks of October 10 & 17.

The peak point is the first two weeks in November.

Send us your pictures of the fall foliage as the weeks go by. You can email your pictures to us at pix@wkrn.com.

